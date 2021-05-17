Account Manager at Westfalia Fruit Products

Reporting to the Regional Manager: Sales & Marketing, the incumbent will be responsible for Marketing of products by developing and implementing marketing and advertising campaigns; tracking sales data; maintaining promotional materials inventory; trade shows; maintaining databases and preparing reports. This role also includes the Account Management of the South African Food Service Industry.

Qualifications/Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Marketing

A minimum of 3 years’ Experience in Sales & Marketing will be beneficial

Experience in the FMCG / Perishables and Food service industry (in South Africa) is preferable

Must be willing to travel

Knowledge

Must have knowledge of the retail and food service market.

Must be able to manage budgets

Must be able to conduct research for furthering of marketing strategies

Must be comfortable working on the internet and various social media

Basic financial understanding on costs, selling prices and margins

Skills

Creative and critical thinker

Excellent communication skills

Good interpersonal relationship skills

Maintaining excellence under pressure

Strong analytical skills

Fluency in business English

Attitude/Behavior

Good communicator

High level of accuracy

Self-starter and ability to work independently

Pleasant and energetic

Accountability

Willingness to travel

