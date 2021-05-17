Account Manager at Westfalia Fruit Products

Reporting to the Regional Manager: Sales & Marketing, the incumbent will be responsible for Marketing of products by developing and implementing marketing and advertising campaigns; tracking sales data; maintaining promotional materials inventory; trade shows; maintaining databases and preparing reports. This role also includes the Account Management of the South African Food Service Industry.
Qualifications/Experience
- Diploma/ Degree in Marketing
- A minimum of 3 years’ Experience in Sales & Marketing will be beneficial
- Experience in the FMCG / Perishables and Food service industry (in South Africa) is preferable
- Must be willing to travel
Knowledge
- Must have knowledge of the retail and food service market.
- Must be able to manage budgets
- Must be able to conduct research for furthering of marketing strategies
- Must be comfortable working on the internet and various social media
- Basic financial understanding on costs, selling prices and margins
Skills
- Creative and critical thinker
- Excellent communication skills
- Good interpersonal relationship skills
- Maintaining excellence under pressure
- Strong analytical skills
- Fluency in business English
Attitude/Behavior
- Good communicator
- High level of accuracy
- Self-starter and ability to work independently
- Pleasant and energetic
- Accountability
- Willingness to travel
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Account Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma