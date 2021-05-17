Account Manager at Westfalia Fruit Products

May 17, 2021

Reporting to the Regional Manager: Sales & Marketing, the incumbent will be responsible for Marketing of products by developing and implementing marketing and advertising campaigns; tracking sales data; maintaining promotional materials inventory; trade shows; maintaining databases and preparing reports. This role also includes the Account Management of the South African Food Service Industry.

Qualifications/Experience

  • Diploma/ Degree in Marketing
  • A minimum of 3 years’ Experience in Sales & Marketing will be beneficial
  • Experience in the FMCG / Perishables and Food service industry (in South Africa) is preferable
  • Must be willing to travel

Knowledge

  • Must have knowledge of the retail and food service market.
  • Must be able to manage budgets
  • Must be able to conduct research for furthering of marketing strategies
  • Must be comfortable working on the internet and various social media
  • Basic financial understanding on costs, selling prices and margins

Skills

  • Creative and critical thinker
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good interpersonal relationship skills
  • Maintaining excellence under pressure
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Fluency in business English

Attitude/Behavior

  • Good communicator
  • High level of accuracy
  • Self-starter and ability to work independently
  • Pleasant and energetic
  • Accountability
  • Willingness to travel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

