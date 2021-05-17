Android Mobile Developer

Android Developer

The Position: We’re looking for an Android Developer to be office based in Brackenfell, Cape Town. The pay range on offer is 20 000.00 to R30 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV, Payslip as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Android Development knowledge and experience will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Purpose: Developing new and existing applications per specifications in accordance with development standards in order to improve and enhance system functionality.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Degree / Diploma in IT – essential

3 years Android Development experience specifically with Android Studio and iOS Swift xCode

Technologies:

Android Studio

iOS Swift xCode

Net

C#

HTML

CSS

Javascript

TypeScript

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Responsibilities:

Analyze business specifications, determine feasibility and develop smart access control systems

Working on large development projects using Android Studio and iOS Swift xCode

Continue development on current projects specifically written in Android Studio and iOS Swift XCode

Ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance

Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance

Perform investigations on system problems e.g. debugging and provide feedback within a reasonable time.

Determine costing of projects and provide feedback to management for them to be aware of capacity and time need to complete relevant tasks.

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Desired Skills:

Android Studio

xCode

iOS Swift xCode

Mobile Applications Development

Web Applications Development

Android software

Xcode

Mobile Applications

Development iOS

Mobile Software Development

Development Of Mobile Applications

Android Development

Mobile Development

Android

App Development Android

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

