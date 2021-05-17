Area Manager Retail Sales and Customer Service

Retail Sales and Customer Service Manager (Multi-store)

R20K – 25K per month + Mobile allow + reimbursement for approved business travel

Own reliable transport and a relevant tertiary qualification is essential

Role

Development and execution of a the company’s retail sales strategy

Recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training retail sales employees in line with company’s brand and sales strategy.

Managing retail sales staff performance

Managing store level stock and inventory levels and financial performance

Establishing the company’s customer service policies

Establishing systems and processes to measure and monitor customer service and customer satisfaction levels

Developing and delivering training and coaching modules to improve staff customer service levels

Monitoring and reporting customer satisfaction and complaints trends

Required skills

Proven experience in managing retail clothing stores

Commercial awareness and knowledge of retail management best practices

Proven ability to manage and motivate entry level retail staff

Ability to communicate with customers and external stakeholders articulately and professionally

Strong customer advocate who links the company to the lived experience of its customer base

Driven and motivated problem solver, able to work independently without close supervision

Comfortable with business technology and software

Our head offices are at 10 Philo Road, Wynberg, Sandton which is where the Sales Manager will be based.

The geographical spread of the stores in Gauteng is quite wide. We have stores in northern Gauteng areas of Silver lakes and Theresa Park. We have stores in Benoni and Springs on the East Rand, Krugersdorp and Randburg on the West. We have a number of stores in central and northern Joburg as well. We only have one store outside of Gauteng which is in Stellenbosch.

Desired Skills:

Financial Management

Staff Management

Multi-store Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Own transport essential.

Relevant tertiary qualification essential.

Multi-store management essential.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary + Mobile allowance + reimbursive travel allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position