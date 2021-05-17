Assistant Professional Officer Support Services Quality Management at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL OFFICER (SUPPORT SERVICES: QUALITY MANAGEMENT)
BASIC SALARY: R326 208 PER ANNUM – REF NO: EOA 24/21 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN
Requirements:
- National Diploma, BTech or First Degree in Quality Management
- Up to two (2) years’ quality management experience as per KPAs
- Computer literacy in MS Office Suite
- Competent training certificate in ISO9001:2015 and ISO19011 standard will be advantageous
- Working knowledge of Visio and SAP will be advantageous.
Key performance areas:
- Providing support to the Property Management Department with regard to the quality management system to ensure that the Department’s business processes are monitored and measured
- Reporting on QMS performance to Director and suggesting any improvement initiatives that would be beneficial to the departmental development
- Providing audit support in conducting internal audits and ensuring that external audit findings are efficiently dealt and compliance with audit requirements are met
- Ensuring internal communication coordination within the Department
- Assisting in the management and implementation of the corporate risk management policies and the identification and management of risks within the Department
- Compiling information on performance of the annual operating and capital budgets
- Assisting in the participation in the development of the content of the property management website and ensuring that the system is developed, maintained and controlled
- Stakeholder interface and communication with internal and external clients.
Closing date: 28 May 2021
