Assistant Professional Officer Support Services Quality Management at The City of Cape Town

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL OFFICER (SUPPORT SERVICES: QUALITY MANAGEMENT)

BASIC SALARY: R326 208 PER ANNUM – REF NO: EOA 24/21 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

National Diploma, BTech or First Degree in Quality Management

Up to two (2) years’ quality management experience as per KPAs

Computer literacy in MS Office Suite

Competent training certificate in ISO9001:2015 and ISO19011 standard will be advantageous

Working knowledge of Visio and SAP will be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Providing support to the Property Management Department with regard to the quality management system to ensure that the Department’s business processes are monitored and measured

Reporting on QMS performance to Director and suggesting any improvement initiatives that would be beneficial to the departmental development

Providing audit support in conducting internal audits and ensuring that external audit findings are efficiently dealt and compliance with audit requirements are met

Ensuring internal communication coordination within the Department

Assisting in the management and implementation of the corporate risk management policies and the identification and management of risks within the Department

Compiling information on performance of the annual operating and capital budgets

Assisting in the participation in the development of the content of the property management website and ensuring that the system is developed, maintained and controlled

Stakeholder interface and communication with internal and external clients.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 28 May 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

