Billingual Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor required for large, international Engineering / Manufacturing company.

Candidate must have expierience within an Engineering and / or Manufacturing firm as an Internal Auditor with significant exposure to Inventory Cycle Testing.

ERP Systems is essential – primarily KERRIDGE COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS

Well spoken, Well presented, fluent in English and Afirkaans and hold a valid drivers licence.

60%-80% out of town work commitments.

BCom Internal Audit OR BCom Accounting Science OR BTech Internal Audit ESSENTIAL

Desired Skills:

KERRIDGE

Engineering

Audit

Manufacturing

Inventory cycle testing

Afrikaans

well spoken

Well presented

80% Travel

Drivers Licence

Internal control

Financial auditing

Internal Audit

Process Audit

Institute of Internal Auditors

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Internal Auditors

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Company Vehicle

