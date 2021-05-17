Billingual Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor required for large, international Engineering / Manufacturing company.
Candidate must have expierience within an Engineering and / or Manufacturing firm as an Internal Auditor with significant exposure to Inventory Cycle Testing.
ERP Systems is essential – primarily KERRIDGE COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS
Well spoken, Well presented, fluent in English and Afirkaans and hold a valid drivers licence.
60%-80% out of town work commitments.
BCom Internal Audit OR BCom Accounting Science OR BTech Internal Audit ESSENTIAL
Desired Skills:
- KERRIDGE
- Engineering
- Audit
- Manufacturing
- Inventory cycle testing
- Afrikaans
- well spoken
- Well presented
- 80% Travel
- Drivers Licence
- Internal control
- Financial auditing
- Internal Audit
- Process Audit
- Institute of Internal Auditors
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Internal Auditing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Internal Auditors
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Company Vehicle