Boilermaker at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Boilermaker at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY:

Fabricate, install, maintain and repair steel plate and pipe installations and structures in the plant, workshop and on TMM.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Perform asset care activities as required to EAMS system including accurate and timeous feedback and documentation to all stakeholders.

Maintain, install, do diagnostics and repair steel and metal structures per maintenance and breakdown work orders taking into consideration the direct risk of the environment.

Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures.

Conduct risk assessment in own area of work and within span of control.

Maintain workshop and assets namely work areas, equipment, tools and toolbox.

Perform instructions as per work orders and job cards.

Complete daily inspection checklists for tools, equipment and work areas. Report problems and make recommendations to Supervisors.

Obtain information, check for accuracy and capture data. File documents per procedure.

Comply with safety, health and environmental standards.

Identify and report unsafe and hazardous situations in work area. Participate in safety meetings.

Comply with Quality standards and deliver in a manner that support and meet operational quality standards.

Contribute to team performance.

Participate in change initiatives and provide feedback on resistance.

Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives.

Participate in planning process for section. Execute plans within standard.

The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.

Remuneration will be based on a competitive all – inclusive flexible package.

