Building Maintenance Supervisor at Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd, Fresh Foods Division based in Groot Drakenstein, Paarl seeks to employ Building Maintenance Supervisor for our Central Services Department, reporting to the Maintenance Foreman, who will be responsible for:

Key Responsibilities:

Plan, Control, Lead and Organise all building maintenance activities timeously.

Employment Equity

This position will be filed in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.

Desired Skills:

Engineering Trade/ Qualification

Building Maintenance Supervisory skills

Computer Literacy

Hand-ones approach

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.

Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 15 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.

The Fresh Foods division produces fresh and frozen ready meals, pies and pastries, and dairy products packed for private label brands and Rhodes Food Group’s own brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th cheque

Provident Fund

