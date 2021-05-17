Business Intelligence And Analytics Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems
- Identify information requirements according to business needs
- Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached
- Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end
- Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Enable the understanding of underlying trends and patterns that can influence future direction and decision making
- Train IDC staff to effectively collect and input and analyze relevant data to the required standard.
- Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
- A relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 5-8 years experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment
- Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS
- Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience
- Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
- Deep understanding of predictive modeling
- Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages
- Basic programming and software development knowledge
- Advanced excel skills
- Knowledge of data schemas
- Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B