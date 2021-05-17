Business Intelligence And Analytics Specialist

May 17, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems
  • Identify information requirements according to business needs
  • Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached
  • Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end
  • Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  • Enable the understanding of underlying trends and patterns that can influence future direction and decision making
  • Train IDC staff to effectively collect and input and analyze relevant data to the required standard.
  • Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

  • A relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum of 5-8 years experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment
  • Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS
  • Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience
  • Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
  • Deep understanding of predictive modeling
  • Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages
  • Basic programming and software development knowledge
  • Advanced excel skills
  • Knowledge of data schemas
  • Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B

Learn more/Apply for this position