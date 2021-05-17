Business Unit Head

May 17, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Developing the strategy and business plans for the business unit, focusing on the achievement of the overall Cluster strategy and targets.
  • Regularly meeting with customers to ensure that strong business relationships exist and that customer needs are being met. Overall responsibility for Client Service delivery and Client Satisfaction
  • Drive Business development and Sales as a high priority to ensure sustainable and profitable growth
  • Remain at the forefront of technological developments to ensure that appropriate and relevant solutions can be presented to clients
  • Develop and nurture strategic relationships with both existing and new OEM??s and other product partners
  • Overall market Segment Financial Responsibility (Budget compilation and Profit & Loss Execution with specific emphasis on client profitability)
  • Execution of Financial Authority within Published Limits of Authority
  • Accurately forecasting as per BU requirements
  • Managing Cash flow and Debtors
  • Ensuring accurate reporting and Business Unit reviews in line with the set standards, to ensure achievement of the business targets.
  • Growing the business in line with the business strategy, business plans and growth targets to ensure that the business remains profitable and that P&L targets are met/over-achieved
  • Developing and Driving the people strategy – To create Collaboration between BU??s, Cluster and Group. Ensuring that the business attracts and retains appropriate skilled personnel necessary to achieve business objectives
  • Ensuring a strong culture of Compliance, Risk management and Governance permeates throughout the business.
  • Working together with NEXTEC EXCO and other executive and senior management to establish the Market Segment objectives and strategies in line with Shareholder & NGA Africa overall business objectives and strategies
  • Performing additional work outputs related to the role

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
  • Relevant Engineering Degree ?? specialization Electrical engineering
  • Management Diploma

Preferred Qualification:

  • Honour??s / Master??s Degree in Engineering
  • MBA
  • Accounting / Financial qualification

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 8-10 years
  • Leading teams: 8-10 years
  • Project experience: 8-10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position