Business Unit Head

The Role: Essential functions:
- Developing the strategy and business plans for the business unit, focusing on the achievement of the overall Cluster strategy and targets.
- Regularly meeting with customers to ensure that strong business relationships exist and that customer needs are being met. Overall responsibility for Client Service delivery and Client Satisfaction
- Drive Business development and Sales as a high priority to ensure sustainable and profitable growth
- Remain at the forefront of technological developments to ensure that appropriate and relevant solutions can be presented to clients
- Develop and nurture strategic relationships with both existing and new OEM??s and other product partners
- Overall market Segment Financial Responsibility (Budget compilation and Profit & Loss Execution with specific emphasis on client profitability)
- Execution of Financial Authority within Published Limits of Authority
- Accurately forecasting as per BU requirements
- Managing Cash flow and Debtors
- Ensuring accurate reporting and Business Unit reviews in line with the set standards, to ensure achievement of the business targets.
- Growing the business in line with the business strategy, business plans and growth targets to ensure that the business remains profitable and that P&L targets are met/over-achieved
- Developing and Driving the people strategy – To create Collaboration between BU??s, Cluster and Group. Ensuring that the business attracts and retains appropriate skilled personnel necessary to achieve business objectives
- Ensuring a strong culture of Compliance, Risk management and Governance permeates throughout the business.
- Working together with NEXTEC EXCO and other executive and senior management to establish the Market Segment objectives and strategies in line with Shareholder & NGA Africa overall business objectives and strategies
- Performing additional work outputs related to the role
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12 certificate or equivalent
- Relevant Engineering Degree ?? specialization Electrical engineering
- Management Diploma
Preferred Qualification:
- Honour??s / Master??s Degree in Engineering
- MBA
- Accounting / Financial qualification
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 8-10 years
- Leading teams: 8-10 years
- Project experience: 8-10 years