Our client, was established to service the Mining, Industrial and Food Industries with the design, manufacture, refurbishment and supply of Vibratory, Dry Magnetic Separation Equipment as well as certain Mobile and Semi Mobile Material Handling Equipment. They supply equipment on a regular basis to remote areas all over Africa, Russia, Canada and South America.
They are looking for a Business Unit Manager to achieve maximum profit margins for allocated products, through effective management of the Business Unit.
Daily Functions:
- Manage daily operations of the business unit
- Manage Supplier relationships
- Client management
- Manage pricing
- Facilitate sales
- Contribute to product development
- Maximise stock efficiencies
- Staff Management
Desired Skills:
- Persuasive
- Planning & Organising
- Information Management
- Relationship Building
- Leadership
- Commucation
- Financial Planning
- Innovative
- Negotiation
- Business Unit Management
- Sales team management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus