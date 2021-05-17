Business Unit Manager

Our client, was established to service the Mining, Industrial and Food Industries with the design, manufacture, refurbishment and supply of Vibratory, Dry Magnetic Separation Equipment as well as certain Mobile and Semi Mobile Material Handling Equipment. They supply equipment on a regular basis to remote areas all over Africa, Russia, Canada and South America.

They are looking for a Business Unit Manager to achieve maximum profit margins for allocated products, through effective management of the Business Unit.

Daily Functions:

Manage daily operations of the business unit

Manage Supplier relationships

Client management

Manage pricing

Facilitate sales

Contribute to product development

Maximise stock efficiencies

Staff Management

Desired Skills:

Persuasive

Planning & Organising

Information Management

Relationship Building

Leadership

Commucation

Financial Planning

Innovative

Negotiation

Business Unit Management

Sales team management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

