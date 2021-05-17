Businesss Intelligence Specialist

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contracr opportunity open for a BI Specialist to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To analysis, design and develop Business Intelligence, analytical and data solutions to meet both internal and external customer/business requirements.
- The Business Intelligence Specialist is responsible for implementing data solutions using the accepted tools and processes required for data acquisition, processing and presentation. The Business Intelligence Specialist will interact with the end customer.
- The primary responsibilities include MI, data analysis, reporting, cube implementation (tabular and multidimensional), ETL (extract, transform and load), business intelligence dashboards and data modelling.
- Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes
- Perform BI Business Analysis and Data Analysis function.
- Verbalise in written form the user requirement so that the user can track and sign-off the requirement
- Engage with the business to understand their strategic goals and what reports are required to enable them to monitor and track performance and guide future decision-making
- To compile the functional and technical specifications
- To design and present prototypes in accordance to the relevant requirements.
- Translate business & technical requirements into efficient sustainable ETL solutions
- Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation
- Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business
- Coordinate and apply various coding efforts
- Collate data on coding progress achieved
- Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
- Provide second tier support as required
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work
Experience and requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or any other related fields
- 5 years’ experience building data warehouses and/or data marts
- 5 years’ experience developing ETL packages, Cubes, Reports and Dashboards.
- Business analysis experience
- Experience using the Kimball Methodology
- Experience using Agile methodology
- Understanding concepts of data lakes/reservoirs
Technical skills
- ETL – experience in Informatica advantageous
- Cubes – multidimensional and tabular – SSAS
- Reporting – SSRS and Power BI or proven experience in other enterprise strength BI tools like Cognos, Tableau, OBIEE, Business Objects, Qlikview etc.
- Databases – Microsoft SQL Server and some experience with other databases such as Teradata, Oracle and Sybase
- Strong SQL skills
- Design Data Marts
- Data Warehousing
- Data Analytics Capability

