Businesss Intelligence Specialist

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months contracr opportunity open for a BI Specialist to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To analysis, design and develop Business Intelligence, analytical and data solutions to meet both internal and external customer/business requirements.

The Business Intelligence Specialist is responsible for implementing data solutions using the accepted tools and processes required for data acquisition, processing and presentation. The Business Intelligence Specialist will interact with the end customer.

The primary responsibilities include MI, data analysis, reporting, cube implementation (tabular and multidimensional), ETL (extract, transform and load), business intelligence dashboards and data modelling.

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes

Perform BI Business Analysis and Data Analysis function.

Verbalise in written form the user requirement so that the user can track and sign-off the requirement

Engage with the business to understand their strategic goals and what reports are required to enable them to monitor and track performance and guide future decision-making

To compile the functional and technical specifications

To design and present prototypes in accordance to the relevant requirements.

Translate business & technical requirements into efficient sustainable ETL solutions

Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation

Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business

Coordinate and apply various coding efforts

Collate data on coding progress achieved

Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Provide second tier support as required

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work

Experience and requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or any other related fields

5 years’ experience building data warehouses and/or data marts

5 years’ experience developing ETL packages, Cubes, Reports and Dashboards.

Business analysis experience

Experience using the Kimball Methodology

Experience using Agile methodology

Understanding concepts of data lakes/reservoirs

Technical skills

ETL – experience in Informatica advantageous

Cubes – multidimensional and tabular – SSAS

Reporting – SSRS and Power BI or proven experience in other enterprise strength BI tools like Cognos, Tableau, OBIEE, Business Objects, Qlikview etc.

Databases – Microsoft SQL Server and some experience with other databases such as Teradata, Oracle and Sybase

Strong SQL skills

Design Data Marts

Data Warehousing

Data Analytics Capability

