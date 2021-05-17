Community Manager – 6 month contract at The Focus Group

Responsible for creating an all-around-amazing customer-journey experience through value propositions that enhance their tenant experience.

Responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships and a sense of community-attuned to tenant needs.

Develop innovative customer add-on services through collaborative and financially astute business opportunities.

Duties and responsibilities

Operations:

Analyse, gather and enlists the relevant service/amenities that are required within each building and/or area.

Address day-to-day tenant issues including coordinating and managing building related services as necessary.

Partner with organisations on services that will add value to our existing clients and their employees.

Negotiate and Manage Service Level agreements with these organisations to ensure the quality and presentation are aligned with Companys brand.

Ensure cost effectiveness of these services.

Develop model to ensure these services are attractive and cost effective to existing clients while still cost neutral to Company (where possible).

Connect with local organizations/tenants and attend networking events to promote Companys community and identify potential service providers.

Hospitality:

Develop relationships with tenants and proactively gather information on their needs to identify both Company and tenant services that could help them achieve their goals.

Identify and execute opportunities to connect tenants with each other.

Support the planning and supervision of educational, professional and personal development events based on tenant needs.

Ensure a gracious arrival experience for all tenants, prospective tenants and guests.

Recommend best practices to your General manager for the benefit of the broader company related to tenant experience, new deals, hospitality services, operations, events and training.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree or equivalent.

5+ years experience in operations, ideally in hospitality or customer services

