Corporate Communications Manager

May 17, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelors degree in media & Communications, or similar relevant qualification
  • Experience in management consulting or in a commercial/strategy role is an advantage.
  • 5 years corporate communications experience within a large multinational manufacturing environment.
  • Willing to travel extensively.
  • Ability to work cross-functionally.
  • High attention to detail and creativity
  • Self-management and self-motivation with high level of integrity.
  • Able to work to tight deadlines.
  • Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills.
  • Digitally minded and experienced with using digital internal communication platforms and systems. Strong MS Office skills.
  • Adopts a continuous improvement approach in their work.
  • Able to work independently under pressure.
  • Confident to deal independently with Senior Leaders.
  • Strong brand management experience.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Lead and manage the internal communication strategies across MSA.
  • Develops and coordinates the delivery of the annual internal communication plan.
  • Ensures an integrated and strategic internal communication approach.
  • Works closely with colleagues in the operations to ensure alignment and joined-up internal communications.
  • Drives, implements and coordinates campaigns that inspire, engage and inform employees.
  • Effective and proactive communication across all internal channels, growing digital channels and providing channels for feedback and ideas.
  • Management of all relevant communication channels.
  • Oversight of events management – develop a strategy for & coordinate specific internal events.
  • Overall content oversight – able to manage agency support effectively to deliver engaging content and positive stories across platform.
  • Develops messages and positions on key topics for communication activities.
  • External media distribution.
  • Sign-off of key external corporate presentations and similar documents (originators do self-checks for spelling and formatting).
  • Develop corporate communication resources e.g., corporate presentation.
  • Ensure good governance of communication systems and processes.
  • Upholds corporate identity ensuring Mondi Group templates are used.
  • Support and leverage Mondi Group initiatives and effective coordination with Group.

