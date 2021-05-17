Data Capturer (half day)

Half-day position available with employee working from home:

Real Estate commission breakdowns, Issuing of Invoices

Candidate must have an eye for accuracy in numbers and spelling

Excellent/Very Good knowledge/experience of Excel an absolute must + good Outlook and Word skills

Good listening skills

Good access to the internet (for “Home Office”)

Successful applicant will initially be trained in Waterfall and then operate from home.

Laptop will be provided as well as access to all the required cloud service providers.

Half day hours will be discussed with successful applicant: most likely 8 to 12 Monday to Friday.

No Benefits. Cell phone allowance can be discussed if job demands outgoing calls.

An Independent Contract Agreement will be discussed

Desired Skills:

Excel

Data Capturing

Invoices

Numeracy

Word

Outlook

Listening skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Capturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Agency for Real Estate Agents. Nationwide operation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Laptop

Learn more/Apply for this position