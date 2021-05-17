Data Capturer (half day)

Half-day position available with employee working from home:
-
Real Estate commission breakdowns, Issuing of Invoices
-
Candidate must have an eye for accuracy in numbers and spelling
-
Excellent/Very Good knowledge/experience of Excel an absolute must + good Outlook and Word skills
-
Good listening skills
- Good access to the internet (for “Home Office”)
Successful applicant will initially be trained in Waterfall and then operate from home.
Laptop will be provided as well as access to all the required cloud service providers.
Half day hours will be discussed with successful applicant: most likely 8 to 12 Monday to Friday.
No Benefits. Cell phone allowance can be discussed if job demands outgoing calls.
An Independent Contract Agreement will be discussed
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Data Capturing
- Invoices
- Numeracy
- Word
- Outlook
- Listening skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Capturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Agency for Real Estate Agents. Nationwide operation.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Laptop