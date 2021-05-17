Data Modeler

May 17, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant is Cape Town looking for a Intermediate Data Modeler to join their Team.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills and experience:

  • 5+ years Working experience within the IT industry.
  • 5+ years’ Experience with IT projects from an Information and Data modeling and design perspective (SDLC).
  • 3+ years Proven experience creating enterprise information and data models incorporating all layers of enterprise data architecture (Canonical modeling, TDS, ODS, EDW, Data Marts, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Meta-data, Master Data, Reference Data, Data Access and provisioning, Data Security, Data Governance, SOA) and a thorough knowledge of the data requirements of these systems.
  • 3+ years Strong leadership skills to indirectly manage across functional teams toward common solutions.
  • 3+ years Strong facilitation skills to engage subject matter experts to define data requirements and conduct data modeling design reviews with project teams.
  • 2-3 years Experience in system analysis and design, data modeling and application development methodologies
  • 2-3 years Delivery of Information and Data requirements for business blueprints.
  • 2-3 years Proven experience in transactional data modeling (Normalization), dimensional modeling (Star & Snowflake Schema) and object oriented modeling.
  • 2+ years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes and the information and data requirements of these processes
  • 2 years Leadership role in an Information and Data analysis environment

