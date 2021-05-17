Our client, a leader in the Security industry, is requiring a Debtors, Creditors and Cashbook Clerk in East London to assist the Bookkeeper. Duties will include but not be limited to:- Debtors and creditors and cash books. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role Tertiary qualification advantageous. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
