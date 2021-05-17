E-Content Developer at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

ATNS is responsible for air traffic control in approximately 10% of the worlds airspace. Over and above traditional air traffic control, we also provide aeronautical information for planning purposes, search and rescue coordination services, the maintenance of a reliable navigation infrastructure, training services, and many more. Our Vision: To be the preferred supplier of air traffic, navigation, training and associated services to the African continent and surrounding regions. Our Mission: To provide safe, orderly, expeditious and efficient air traffic, navigation, training and associated services.

Applications are invited for the position of E-Content developer (peromnes 10) based at Bonaero Park, Johannesburg. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Manager: Teaching & Learning Design.

Main purpose of the Job

To conceptualise, design, develop, review and evaluate on-line training content for both internal and external clients.

Major Activities

Develop storyboards and scripts for new e-learning and virtual live training Convert existing classroom course material into e-learning options by using appropriate authoring tools Revise e-learning content using appropriate software Maintain e-learning content and records accordingly Work with project teams to design and develop compliant e-learning content Upload and configure e-learning content into the Learning Management System Integrate emerging instructional methods and technologies into e-learning content Create and maintain databases to track participants, feedback, and technical issues Coordinate and maintain e-learning offerings for both regulated and non-regulated disciplines Creates multimedia products using a variety of software programs Deliver quality products on time for the product-developing teams Create images and animations that captures the essence of the concepts and convey relevant message Develop graphics for classroom-based training as well as online training Review designs and correct errors before printing, publishing, sharing, and utilizing the products in e-learning content Design, develop and maintain graphics Library and accompanying catalogs/information sheets

Minimum Qualifications

Diploma in E-content Authoring, Multimedia and Graphic Design or relevant qualification Computer literacy

Minimum Experience

Multimedia and graphic design experience will be an advantage. Design and development of teaching and learning content (1 year and 6months). Experience in using authoring tools such as Lectora/ Articulate Storyline/ Adobe Captivate/ Gomo Learning/ EasyGenerator/ BranchTrack etc.

