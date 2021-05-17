EE position Exciting opportuntiy! A financial services provider is seeking to employ a 2 Facilities Co-ordinator reporting to the
Facilities Manager based Cape Town and Centurion. Duties includes assisting the Facilities Manager by ensuring
reactive and preventative maintenance tasks are completed within the timeframes agreed to in the Service Level
Agreements, quality standard and compliance with legislation. Coordinate and manage activities and maintenance
associated with Critical plant and equipment (Generators, UPS installations, HVAC, and fire systems), Data Centre
infrastructure (chillers, CRAC/CRAH’s, and power reticulation systems), Domestic & fire water systems o Campus
grounds and surrounds. Manage budget and implement sound financial controls, The succesful candidate must
have a Matric, Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering, Formal Electrical and Plumbling qualification with
strong electrical systems background. If you can work independantly, an analytical thinker with 5 – 10 years
corporate / hospitality maintenance environment experience then apply now.
About The Employer:
talentCRU