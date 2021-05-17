Facilities Co-ordinator

EE position Exciting opportuntiy! A financial services provider is seeking to employ a 2 Facilities Co-ordinator reporting to the

Facilities Manager based Cape Town and Centurion. Duties includes assisting the Facilities Manager by ensuring

reactive and preventative maintenance tasks are completed within the timeframes agreed to in the Service Level

Agreements, quality standard and compliance with legislation. Coordinate and manage activities and maintenance

associated with Critical plant and equipment (Generators, UPS installations, HVAC, and fire systems), Data Centre

infrastructure (chillers, CRAC/CRAH’s, and power reticulation systems), Domestic & fire water systems o Campus

grounds and surrounds. Manage budget and implement sound financial controls, The succesful candidate must

have a Matric, Diploma in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering, Formal Electrical and Plumbling qualification with

strong electrical systems background. If you can work independantly, an analytical thinker with 5 – 10 years

corporate / hospitality maintenance environment experience then apply now.

About The Employer:

talentCRU

