Finance Administrator

We are looking for someone junior (ideally someone who is still studying) who has both accounts/finance and service support background.

They need to have a perfect eye for detail, be proactive and support the Service Lead.

Main duties include but not limited too:

Loading of all deposits

Loading of direct payments

NRFA queries – investigating any queries from the clients/reporting/feedback

Assisting with deposit recons

Omnibus letters – checking KYC docs and sending renewal letters to clients

Assisting with registering new companies

Assisting with contracts/agreements

Ad hoc duties as required by Line manager

We need someone as soon as possible (preferably no notice period).

Salary 10K (Non negotiable)

Desired Skills:

admin

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Born in 2007 out of a highly disruptive, forward thinking attitude, which places the customer at a central focus point for all activities. Over more than 14 years we have empowered our customers to excel into new territories by continuously leveraging the power of technology to drive innovative solutions, not only to expand our product and service offering, but overall business development.

