FINANCE GRADUATE TRAINEES – 12 MONTHS FTC

May 17, 2021

GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAM FOR 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

A FINANCE DEGREE OR DIPLOMA QUALIFICATION IS REQUIRED

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: R10 000 per month

DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT FOR 12 MONTHS

CLOSING DATE: 20 MAY 2021

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Any FINANCIAL Diploma/Degree from a certified and recognised institution
  • No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • To administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA
  • Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants
  • Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field
  • Job duties will be as follows:

FINANCIAL SKILLS:

  • to administer the whole ZIMELE TRADERS FUND, which requries:
  • administrative and financial skills
  • and includes managing the application process from EDTEA.

STRONG COMMUNICATION, CUSTOMER CARE AND PEOPLE SKILLS:

  • Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.
  • Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.
  • The above Graduate Trainees will be based at the PMU office at 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban 24th Floor.

TO APPLY:

DEGREE / DIPLOMA QUALIFICATIONS IN FINANCE IS REQUIRED***

LOCATION: DURBAN

DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

SALARY: R10 000 per month

CLOSING DATE: 20 MAY 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Strong communication skills
  • strong customer service skills
  • Customer Orientated
  • Financial skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

