FINANCE GRADUATE TRAINEES – 12 MONTHS FTC

GRADUATE TRAINEES – TRAINEE PROGRAM FOR 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
A FINANCE DEGREE OR DIPLOMA QUALIFICATION IS REQUIRED
LOCATION: DURBAN
SALARY: R10 000 per month
DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT FOR 12 MONTHS
CLOSING DATE: 20 MAY 2021
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Any FINANCIAL Diploma/Degree from a certified and recognised institution
- No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme
POSITION OUTPUTS
- To administer the whole Zimele Traders Fund, including application process from EDTEA
- Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants
- Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field
- Job duties will be as follows:
FINANCIAL SKILLS:
- to administer the whole ZIMELE TRADERS FUND, which requries:
- administrative and financial skills
- and includes managing the application process from EDTEA.
STRONG COMMUNICATION, CUSTOMER CARE AND PEOPLE SKILLS:
- Handle the call center enquiries and advise/guide potential applicants.
- Interact with the Graduate Technicians in the field.
- The above Graduate Trainees will be based at the PMU office at 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban 24th Floor.
TO APPLY:
DEGREE / DIPLOMA QUALIFICATIONS IN FINANCE IS REQUIRED***
LOCATION: DURBAN
DURATION: 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
SALARY: R10 000 per month
CLOSING DATE: 20 MAY 2021
Desired Skills:
- Strong communication skills
- strong customer service skills
- Customer Orientated
- Financial skills
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree