Fitter – Shaft and Winders at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Fitter Shaft & Winders at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY:Perform asset care activities as required to EAMS system including accurate and timeous feedback and documentation to all stakeholders. Obtain information, check for accuracy and capture data. File documents per procedure.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12 or N3.

Certificate Trade Test Fitter.

Relevant winder and ropes training.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years post apprenticeship Fitter in heavy industrial, mining, plant environment and experience in Winders as Fitter within mining environment.

Must achieve a B symbol on the Dover assessment.

Valid code B/EB driver license.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Computer literate (Microsoft Office, Oracle, JDE, Isometrix, Qlikview)

Perform asset care activities as required to EAMS system including accurate and timeous feedback and documentation to all stakeholders.

Conduct risk assessment in own area of work and within span of control.

Know and exercise the basic principles of safety and mining. Comply with safety, health and environmental standards. Identify and report unsafe and hazardous situations in work area. Participate in safety meetings. Take care of your own safety and the safety of fellow employees.

Comply with Quality standards and deliver in a manner that support and meet operational quality standards.

Adhere to maintenance and production schedules. Ensure optimised process flow. Identify constraints.

Conduct fitting work which supports maintenance, diagnostics, repairs and installations of mechanical equipment per work orders and breakdown work orders. Consider direct environment risks.

Assist to ensure safe and effective operation of the shaft winder for the haulage of ore, persons and materials during a shift. Undertaking maintenance, fault finding and repairs of winders.

Inspecting, feeling and measuring work pieces to ensure that surfaces and dimensions meet specifications.

Monitoring machine operations to determine whether adjustments are necessary; stop machines when problems occur.

Complete daily inspection checklists for tools, equipment and work areas. Report problems and make recommendations to Supervisors.

