Fraud Prevention Manager

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the Fraud Prevention Team as the Subject Matter Expert on operational matters. As the Fraud Prevention Manager, you will be responsible for the team of Fraud Prevention Agents, for setting up alerts, antifraud workflows and responsive reaction measures, analysing customer behaviour and fraudulent activities. Play a key role in collaboration with other internal departments, particularly with sports betting software. Investigate, classify and prioritise various forms of fraudulent users and payment concerning activities.

Fraud:

Management of the Fraud Prevention Team and responsible for the developing and delivering a modern and agile fraud strategy to protect the business

Provide effective performance feedback with the team

Establish proactive internal procedures on risk and fraud controls and strategy

Implement transaction monitoring systems with the intention of detecting any suspicious and/or fraudulent trends as early as possible

Analyse metrics and set relevant processes

Develop fraud prevention management reports and track loss/gain due to fraud

Understand and analyse trends for cross channel fraud and revenue recovery

Ensure that the Fraud Prevention team meets daily & monthly SLAs

Prepare internal due diligence reports from data gathered

Identification of potential business risk

Measuring and analysing results

Determine fraudulent activity and act according to internal agreed procedures

Providing independent assurance that an organisation’s risk management, governance and compliance processes are operating effectively

Conduct effective investigations on customers betting behavior and detect link connections between them

Cross linking of fraud cases, building and enhancing fraud databases and work smartly by using proactive models to detect, prevent and identify syndicates or a fraudster

Investigate, classify and prioritise various forms of fraudulent users and payment concerning activities.

Play a key role in collaboration with other internal departments, particularly with sports betting software Investigate alerts (internal & external) with proper analysis

Perform proactively checks on customer’s transactions through specified procedures

Monitor and detect fraudulent activities and act accordingly

Handle professionally related internal and external queries

Monitor carefully internal procedures to be compliant with legislation

Carry out examinations on all operations to ensure compliance and adherence

Plan and implement systems that perform the work and fulfill the mission and the goals of the department efficiently

Ensure that all existing business customers and related parties are periodically screened in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Oppose and avoid high-risk scenarios, specify and analyse internal control and risk management techniques to defend operation from fraudulent attacks

Establish risk and fraud avoidance measures; Monitor and authenticate customer registrations

Keeping up to date with fraud trends and educate stakeholders of potential risks

Monitor and analyse customers’ attitudes

Communicate possible and actual fraudulent attacks to other answerable employees and departments

Determine weaknesses and vulnerabilities

Provide monthly, quarterly and yearly MI on fraud incidents, fraud types and actual/potential losses

Regularly research information concerning online fraud threats

Management:

Manage a team of Fraud Prevention Agents in a high risk environment

Recruitment & Selection of Fraud Prevention Agents to meet operational goals

Provide oversight and direction to the employees in the operating unit in accordance with the organisation’s policies and procedures

Lead employees using a performance management and development process that provides an overall context and framework to encourage employee contribution, which includes defining KPI’s/KPA’s, goal setting, feedback, and performance development planning.

Lead employees to meet the organisation’s expectations for productivity, quality, and goal accomplishment.

Provide effective performance feedback through employee recognition, rewards, and disciplinary action, with the assistance of Human Resources, when necessary

Managing the daily operational requirements of Fraud team

Oversee the operations and tasks of the Fraud team and consistently monitor efficacy and efficiency

Supervision and management of fraud best practices to ensure that the business is compliant with regulatory requirements

Deliver effective knowledge transfer to engender a productive culture of through training and education

Keeping the team and relevant stakeholders up to date with regulatory changes and requirements

Oversight and management of the customer interaction process, including implementation, messaging, interaction and reporting.

Attending internal stakeholder meetings as required and keeping relevant teams informed of business requirements and updates

Training:

Development and maintenance of fraud prevention training courses and workshops, both general awareness annual courses, and advanced team specific courses on compliance, processes, procedures, and reports

Completing quality checks of the effectiveness of the first-line policies, procedures and controls and driving continuous improvement that helps the effectiveness of providing an excellent customer experience

Offer guidance on the adherence of regulatory requirements and identify gaps in knowledge, training or process

Responsible for teams’ continuous development of both the team as well as self, via ongoing training/continuous improvement and self-development

Interested?

To apply for this opportunity, submit your detailed and updated CV with cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

Management

Online Fraud Prevention

Digital Fraud Prevention

Mitigation of Fraud

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

