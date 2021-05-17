fullstack or backend software engineer at Cloudlead Ltd

Overview

An exciting opportunity to become a founding engineer at a start-up organisation providing Cloud Cost Management Software to the SME Marketplace; this represents an opportunity to become a key member of the software development team. This role will be 100% remote and so suits a motivated and enthusiastic self-starter. This is a progressive company that believes in work/life balance and in developing staff to help them reach their full potential.

The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic Software Engineer who is experienced with the full Software Development Life Cycle and modern tools and pipelines. They will have scaffolded applications from scratch and deployed them to production, and managed/mentored junior and mid-level full-stack software engineers.

Education

A degree in a mathematical or computing subject with several years professional experience, or extensive relevant professional experience will be considered in place of a degree.

Core Technologies

Strong, current JavaScript proficiency

Knowledge of Node.js and in particular its application within AWS Lambda

Asynchronous programming skills

Broad familiarity with cloud computing concepts, potentially including:

Amazon Web Services

Azure

Google Cloud Platform

SQL (MySQL) and NoSQL (Mongodb) databases

Knowledge of modern web communication protocols

Vital skills

Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills – English language

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude

Great organisational and time management skills – self starter attitude

Strong operational experience – ideally in a 24×7 SaaS environment

Comfortable analysing and digesting 3rd-party APIs

GIT, GIT Flow and other code management tools

Experience in backlog management, code reviews, pull-requests and paired programming

Agile methodologies

Serverless theory (and Serverless application framework ideally)

Experience with continuous integration tools such as Bamboo or Bitbucket pipelines

A passion for learning new technologies

Useful skills

Strong experience in and scaffolding of React 16+ applications and component libraries

Experience in testing frameworks and tools such as BrowserStack and Jest

Cloud certifications

Secure development

Familiarity with Docker and containerisation

A pragmatic attitude to getting things done

Software

Jira, Trello or equivalent

Bitbucket

Google suite

VS Code

Benefits

Full-time remote

Flexible schedule

Company laptop (your choice of platform)

Opportunity to work with and learn from top developers

Paid time off – 25 days annual leave plus UK bank holidays

Significant early equity

Pension contributions

Personal development budget and an opportunity to achieve relevant cloud certifications

Desired Skills:

see job description

About The Employer:

Cloudlead is a UK based technology startup, currently with 7 members of staff. We have a 100% remote working strategy and are looking to recruit talent worldwide provided the time zone is +/- 3 hours UK time.

Our product is CloudMarshal – a strategic technology solution for business leaders and C-level Directors to enable digital cost control and operational management through monitoring, analysis and prediction of cloud resource dependencies and consumption. It is categorised as an integrated business information and planning system (IBIP) and the first iteration will provide an attractive solution to executives looking to control costs and operations. It was conceived in 2019 and the business was incorporated in 2020 after we established that there was a significant gap in the market caused by the massive growth in use of cloud-based resources.

Learn more/Apply for this position