fullstack or backend software engineer at Cloudlead Ltd

Overview
An exciting opportunity to become a founding engineer at a start-up organisation providing Cloud Cost Management Software to the SME Marketplace; this represents an opportunity to become a key member of the software development team. This role will be 100% remote and so suits a motivated and enthusiastic self-starter. This is a progressive company that believes in work/life balance and in developing staff to help them reach their full potential.
The ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic Software Engineer who is experienced with the full Software Development Life Cycle and modern tools and pipelines. They will have scaffolded applications from scratch and deployed them to production, and managed/mentored junior and mid-level full-stack software engineers.
Education
A degree in a mathematical or computing subject with several years professional experience, or extensive relevant professional experience will be considered in place of a degree.
Core Technologies
- Strong, current JavaScript proficiency
- Knowledge of Node.js and in particular its application within AWS Lambda
- Asynchronous programming skills
- Broad familiarity with cloud computing concepts, potentially including:
- Amazon Web Services
- Azure
- Google Cloud Platform
- SQL (MySQL) and NoSQL (Mongodb) databases
- Knowledge of modern web communication protocols
Vital skills
- Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills – English language
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude
- Great organisational and time management skills – self starter attitude
- Strong operational experience – ideally in a 24×7 SaaS environment
- Comfortable analysing and digesting 3rd-party APIs
- GIT, GIT Flow and other code management tools
- Experience in backlog management, code reviews, pull-requests and paired programming
- Agile methodologies
- Serverless theory (and Serverless application framework ideally)
- Experience with continuous integration tools such as Bamboo or Bitbucket pipelines
- A passion for learning new technologies
Useful skills
- Strong experience in and scaffolding of React 16+ applications and component libraries
- Experience in testing frameworks and tools such as BrowserStack and Jest
- Cloud certifications
- Secure development
- Familiarity with Docker and containerisation
- A pragmatic attitude to getting things done
Software
- Jira, Trello or equivalent
- Bitbucket
- Google suite
- VS Code
Benefits
- Full-time remote
- Flexible schedule
- Company laptop (your choice of platform)
- Opportunity to work with and learn from top developers
- Paid time off – 25 days annual leave plus UK bank holidays
- Significant early equity
- Pension contributions
- Personal development budget and an opportunity to achieve relevant cloud certifications
Desired Skills:
- see job description
About The Employer:
Cloudlead is a UK based technology startup, currently with 7 members of staff. We have a 100% remote working strategy and are looking to recruit talent worldwide provided the time zone is +/- 3 hours UK time.
Our product is CloudMarshal – a strategic technology solution for business leaders and C-level Directors to enable digital cost control and operational management through monitoring, analysis and prediction of cloud resource dependencies and consumption. It is categorised as an integrated business information and planning system (IBIP) and the first iteration will provide an attractive solution to executives looking to control costs and operations. It was conceived in 2019 and the business was incorporated in 2020 after we established that there was a significant gap in the market caused by the massive growth in use of cloud-based resources.