Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA Registered) at Profile Personnel

May 17, 2021

Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA registered) required for well-established company in East London.

You will be responsible for the following:

  • Install, maintain and repair electrical control, wiring and lighting systems
  • Perform general electrical maintenance
  • Troubleshoot electrical issues
  • New installations
  • Maintaining existing installations
  • Compiling quotations
  • Material estimations
  • Collection of material
  • Welding
  • Good knowledge of various test equipment

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience in within a similar role
  • Residential LPG installer registered with the LPGSA
  • Welding experience
  • Clear criminal record
  • Must be computer literate
  • Ability to read and understand electrical blueprints
  • Strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Valid drivers license

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position