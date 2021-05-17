Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA Registered) at Profile Personnel

Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA registered) required for well-established company in East London.

You will be responsible for the following:

Install, maintain and repair electrical control, wiring and lighting systems

Perform general electrical maintenance

Troubleshoot electrical issues

New installations

Maintaining existing installations

Compiling quotations

Material estimations

Collection of material

Welding

Good knowledge of various test equipment

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years experience in within a similar role

Residential LPG installer registered with the LPGSA

Welding experience

Clear criminal record

Must be computer literate

Ability to read and understand electrical blueprints

Strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

Valid drivers license

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

