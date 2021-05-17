Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA Registered) at Profile Personnel

Gas Installation Technician (LPGSA registered) required for well-established company in East London.
You will be responsible for the following:
- Install, maintain and repair electrical control, wiring and lighting systems
- Perform general electrical maintenance
- Troubleshoot electrical issues
- New installations
- Maintaining existing installations
- Compiling quotations
- Material estimations
- Collection of material
- Welding
- Good knowledge of various test equipment
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience in within a similar role
- Residential LPG installer registered with the LPGSA
- Welding experience
- Clear criminal record
- Must be computer literate
- Ability to read and understand electrical blueprints
- Strong communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
- Valid drivers license
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.