Group Risk Processing Administrator

- A dynamic and vibrant player in South Africa’s financial services industry is seeking your experience to track and process all new business applications, maintain medical underwriting database and general administration.
- Monitor the internal service level agreement to make sure that the agreed targets and turnaround times are achieved.
- You’ll work closely with members in the Group Risk team and may also be involved or interact with other internal teams to resolve a process or activity
Sound business and operational knowledge of insurance industry administrative process
– Be knowledgeable with the use of a CRM system
– Good knowledge of the business administration platforms
– Familiar with compliance processes and procedures in insurance industry (Long term)
– Familiar with the business products and their rules and workings
Duties:
– Self-administration and self-monitoring of workflow items according to agreed SLA per process
– To update the pipeline tracker or any other systems/database on a regular basis to ensure up to date with client accounts
– Assist with enhancing processes and activities
– Processing forms, instructions, applications etc requested by financial advisers for the processes that you participate in
– Dealing with queries through to resolution, internally or externally
– Adhere to all quality standards set per process for the processed that you participate in
– Ensure that processes are completed within the required SLA
– Identifying and reporting on service failures and errors
– Provide clients with the organisations service and product information when required
– Provide input to the effectiveness and soundness of policies and procedures for the processes that you participate in
– Ensuring that all correspondences are professional and in line with standards and protocols of the organisation
– Adherence to the processing area’s processes and activity work instructions
– Adherence to organisations compliance processes and policies
– Punctual follow up and feedback on client’s queries
Qualifications and experience
– You must have passed grade 12/matric
– You must be a graduate from university or Technikon or be studying towards a degree or diploma having completed the first year of studies
– Beneficial: NQF level 5 accreditation (broad based knowledge of applicable legislation, economic principles and financial services industry)
– You must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in group risk administration industry
Desired Skills:
- Group risk administration
- Medical claims exp
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Monthly incentive offered!