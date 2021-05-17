HR Manager

Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent certificate essential Certificate / Diploma in HR management or similar qualification essential 5+ years’ experience in a similar position essential 2 years’ relevant payroll experience essential (VIP experience advantageous) Experience with Sage VIP essential Previous experience with legislative reporting (EE, Seta and ROE) essential Knowledge of H&S best practices essential Proficient skills in Microsoft applications, especially Word and Excel

Duties include:

Ensure legislative compliance to alleviate any possible legal risks (BCEA, LRA, EE, SDA, SDL, OHSA)

Remain up to date with changes and updates to labour legislation

Identify and implement a suitable recruitment process and ensure that it is effectively used by the HR Team Implement, review and amend a suitable new starter and induction program for all new employees

Ensure that the new starter process and induction program is rolled out correctly by the HR Team Develop, implement and monitor a performance management process suitable to the business goals

Coach and mentor Team Leaders on the Performance Management process Ensure annual legislative reporting is completed (WSP/ATR, EE and ROE) Provide advice to management and employees on their rights within the legal parameters

Act as an impartial mediator between management and employees on all IR matters Provides guidance and input on business unit restructures, workforce planning and succession planning Develop, implement and update an EE policy for the company Ensure all relevant HR databases are updated and maintained by the HR Team for reporting purposes

Ensure that the company is compliant with regards to H&S Identify and implement initiatives to promote organizational development and staff wellness

Full Payroll Management and supervision of the Payroll Administrator on a daily basis

Draft, implement and manage the annual budget for the HR department

