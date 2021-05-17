Our client within the finance industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Human Resource Manager to join their team based in Durban.
Key Duties
Talent Acquisition
- Identify talent needs for business to succeed.
- Manage the entire talent acquisition function from sourcing to onboarding.
- Use available sourcing strategies to attract suitably qualified candidates in the work market.
- Ensure that the candidates skills set align to competencies of the position at hand and or have great potential to grow into the role.
- Talent search to be intentional in including less represented groups within the organization thus supporting our transformation objectives.
- Build employee advocacy through developing and improving the company employer value proposition to existing and prospective talent.
- Activate and localize employer brand.
- Work closely with L&D team on the induction and onboarding of new engagements.
- To manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- To align to our Amazing service philosophy
Employee Relations
- To manage the employee relations function, minimise and mitigate risk to the company. To represent the company at disciplinary hearings and at CCMA with the assistance of Labour Specialist
- To drive contemporary and relevant people practices to achieve healthy employee/ employer relationships for optimal business results
- To identify business needs, address HR matters raised by the business, offer relevant solutions
- To give professional HR support and consultation throughout the business
- To manage policies and procedures regarding people practices in the company
- To offer consultation and counselling to the business on Performance Management
Organisational Development
- To manage Workforce planning and talent pipelining
- Gauge employee engagement via annual climate survey, quarterly pulse checks (eNPS), detect patterns, using suitable diagnostic methods. Based on emerging needs at a point in time analyse and follow through to suitable interventions
- Create a framework for enhancing an already strong culture, by way of exploring new ways of relating, connecting employees and tapping into diverse experiences
- To market the employee value proposition and employer brand.
- Review position management: position tites, profiles and job evaluation working hand in hand with Compensation and Benefits management portfolio.
- To monitor and augment the employee assistance programme offered by the external provider
- Play a key role in achieving and maintaining an “Employer of Choice” status by supporting all people practice initiatives.
- Provide business with tools for effective people management conversations between leaders and employees.
- Keep abreast of people mgmt technology changes / digital transformation
- Design the HR cycle in such a way that it aligns to the business rhythm
HR Governance
- To manage and maintain the general HR administrative function as required
- Develop and review policies and guidelines in line with prevailing labour legislation and business needs and a point in time
- Safeguard adherence to people management policies and procedures
- Anticipate and minimise people mgmt. risks using compliance guidelines
- Ensure that all relevant legislative reports are submitted within stipulated due dates
- Protect people confidential data and secure archiving of personal records
- Keep orderly and structured people mgmt. records, using a reliable filing system
- Perform random compliance checks on selected policies / processes quarterly to ensure adherence to compliance mandates
- Attain clean HR audits
Reporting
- Manage the HR Budget process and report monthly on spend versus budget
- Produce monthly HR report on operations plans
- Compile and collate stats required for relevant HR reports
- Use HR Operational guidelines as a measurement tool
- Explore efficient ways of doing HR using technology, identify what processes could be disrupted
People and stakeholder Management
- Coach and develop the HR generalist team to enable meaningful contribution
- Communicate with the team what is expected of them, how their individual roles fit in with company goals and hold them accountable
- Remove barriers and create an enabling environment to work
- Promote an effective feedback loop with the team
- Maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver needs based HR initiatives and services
- Hold monthly performance consulting needs with mgmt. (learning/ performance / environmental) and provide them with information to make decisions
- Act as a sounding board for business
- Inform business about development within HR, and areas
Competencies
- Analytical and critical thinking
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Numeracy skills, logical, systematic, risk focused, sound judgement, attention to detail
- Digital awareness and literacy
- Adapting to change, problem identification and solution driven
Desired Skills:
- Bachelor’s in Commerce / Arts in lndustrial Organisational Development / Pyschology / HR and or equivalent. A post grad qualification would be advantageous. –
- 7 to 8 years in a HR management role with HR Generalist experience. –
- Microsoft office suite (intermediate to advanced)