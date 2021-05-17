Human Resource Manager

Our client within the finance industry seeks to appoint an experienced and suitably qualified Human Resource Manager to join their team based in Durban.

Key Duties

Talent Acquisition

Identify talent needs for business to succeed.

Manage the entire talent acquisition function from sourcing to onboarding.

Use available sourcing strategies to attract suitably qualified candidates in the work market.

Ensure that the candidates skills set align to competencies of the position at hand and or have great potential to grow into the role.

Talent search to be intentional in including less represented groups within the organization thus supporting our transformation objectives.

Build employee advocacy through developing and improving the company employer value proposition to existing and prospective talent.

Activate and localize employer brand.

Work closely with L&D team on the induction and onboarding of new engagements.

To manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders

To align to our Amazing service philosophy

Employee Relations

To manage the employee relations function, minimise and mitigate risk to the company. To represent the company at disciplinary hearings and at CCMA with the assistance of Labour Specialist

To drive contemporary and relevant people practices to achieve healthy employee/ employer relationships for optimal business results

To identify business needs, address HR matters raised by the business, offer relevant solutions

To give professional HR support and consultation throughout the business

To manage policies and procedures regarding people practices in the company

To offer consultation and counselling to the business on Performance Management

Organisational Development

To manage Workforce planning and talent pipelining

Gauge employee engagement via annual climate survey, quarterly pulse checks (eNPS), detect patterns, using suitable diagnostic methods. Based on emerging needs at a point in time analyse and follow through to suitable interventions

Create a framework for enhancing an already strong culture, by way of exploring new ways of relating, connecting employees and tapping into diverse experiences

To market the employee value proposition and employer brand.

Review position management: position tites, profiles and job evaluation working hand in hand with Compensation and Benefits management portfolio.

To monitor and augment the employee assistance programme offered by the external provider

Play a key role in achieving and maintaining an “Employer of Choice” status by supporting all people practice initiatives.

Provide business with tools for effective people management conversations between leaders and employees.

Keep abreast of people mgmt technology changes / digital transformation

Design the HR cycle in such a way that it aligns to the business rhythm

HR Governance

To manage and maintain the general HR administrative function as required

Develop and review policies and guidelines in line with prevailing labour legislation and business needs and a point in time

Safeguard adherence to people management policies and procedures

Anticipate and minimise people mgmt. risks using compliance guidelines

Ensure that all relevant legislative reports are submitted within stipulated due dates

Protect people confidential data and secure archiving of personal records

Keep orderly and structured people mgmt. records, using a reliable filing system

Perform random compliance checks on selected policies / processes quarterly to ensure adherence to compliance mandates

Attain clean HR audits

Reporting

Manage the HR Budget process and report monthly on spend versus budget

Produce monthly HR report on operations plans

Compile and collate stats required for relevant HR reports

Use HR Operational guidelines as a measurement tool

Explore efficient ways of doing HR using technology, identify what processes could be disrupted

People and stakeholder Management

Coach and develop the HR generalist team to enable meaningful contribution

Communicate with the team what is expected of them, how their individual roles fit in with company goals and hold them accountable

Remove barriers and create an enabling environment to work

Promote an effective feedback loop with the team

Maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver needs based HR initiatives and services

Hold monthly performance consulting needs with mgmt. (learning/ performance / environmental) and provide them with information to make decisions

Act as a sounding board for business

Inform business about development within HR, and areas

Competencies

Analytical and critical thinking

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Numeracy skills, logical, systematic, risk focused, sound judgement, attention to detail

Digital awareness and literacy

Adapting to change, problem identification and solution driven

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s in Commerce / Arts in lndustrial Organisational Development / Pyschology / HR and or equivalent. A post grad qualification would be advantageous. –

7 to 8 years in a HR management role with HR Generalist experience. –

Microsoft office suite (intermediate to advanced)

Learn more/Apply for this position