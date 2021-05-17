Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer at Talenttac

Our client is looking for a candidate to assist with a Client facing role within the Retail sector

In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):

Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements

Designing high-level functional solutions

Developing ADF Applications

Unit testing and Functional Testing

Deployment and Implementation of Solutions

Provide post go-live support to users

Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.

Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.

First-line of support and/or standby when needed on front-end development

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.

Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits.

Adhering to PepkorIT policies and standards.

Minimum Requirements

Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.

Ability to define specifications on projects.

Ability to liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions.

Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.

Ability to give direction to a junior resource.

Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.

Knowledge and understanding of the clients retail world.

At least 6 years of IT experience with 3 to 5 years of ORACLE ADF experience.

Analytical mindset and logical thinker.

Ability to play a positive role in the team.

Delivering the highest possible quality of work.

Positive and Proactive attitude.

Self-managed, and self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

