Internal Sales And Admin Clerk

Our Client within the manufacturing industry seeks to appoint a Dynamic Internal Sales and Admin Clerk to join their team based in Kyalami.

Key Duties

Full reception duties -Politely and efficiently answering of Switchboard, serving, and attending to customers.

Handling of Petty Cash in the absence of the Sales Manager

Ensure that the showroom and displays are cleaned daily and are always presentable.

Resolve customer complaints.

Ensure Warehouse-and Driver’s supervision in the absence of the Sales Manager.

Maintain and develop customer relationships through ongoing communication and liaison.

Respond to and follow up on all sales enquiries by telephone and email.

Submit quotes in support of generating new and existing business.

Ensure that all digital leads and leads received telephonically are captured onto the system.

Ensure that for every lead received, that an appointment is scheduled with the customer for a quotation by a Sales Rep/Manager

Create a monthly report for the Branch Sales Manager of lead conversion ratios.

Once the Sales Rep/Manager obtain an order, create the order/invoice.

Maintain a Data base of Contacts.

Capturing of supplier invoices on Pastel, filing of supplier invoices and proof of payments.

Loading payments to suppliers. Obtaining BEE certificates from suppliers.

Applying for customer credit limit approvals and maintaining all supporting documentation. Providing trade references on request.

Daily updating of bank receipts and payments on Pastel

Assist Financial Accountant in financial information.

The attendance of Quarterly/Monthly Stock-Take

Any other administrative duties as assigned by the Sales Manager and Financial Accountant.

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

Desired Skills:

Matric A Business or Secretarial Qualification would be advantageous. –

At least 5 years relevant experience in a sales and administration/bookkeeping function. –

Excellent telephone manner. –

Strong administrative skills –

The ability to follow tasks through accurately and to completion.

