Investment Administrator

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Daily unitisation/ valuation of multi-manager products
- Daily reporting to clients, including dissemination of unit prices and trade confirmation statements
- Daily processing of client cash flows including the investment/ disinvestment of client funds with the relevant asset managers
- Processing of EFT payments and transfers to internal bank accounts, asset managers and clients
- Bank reconciliations on a daily basis
- Unit reconciliations on a daily and monthly basis
- Payment and processing of monthly management fees
- Monthly client reporting
- Where necessary, assisting with take-ons/ transitions of new clients
- Where necessary, assisting with restructures/ transitions of existing clients
- Performing daily controls and resolving all discrepancies
ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Preference will be given to candidates with a Bachelor of Business Science degree/ Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent tertiary qualification
- 3-5 years investment administration experience in a similar role
CORE COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
- Team player
- Sound work ethic takes pride in work and in providing good service to clients
- Proactivity – takes responsibility and accountability for assigned duties
- High level of numeracy and accuracy
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Resilience
- Ability to be self-managedVa;uation
Desired Skills:
- Client Reporting
- Valuations
- Cash Flow
- Unit Trusts
- Investment Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investment Management
About The Employer:
Leading Asset Management business