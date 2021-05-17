Investment Administrator

May 17, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Daily unitisation/ valuation of multi-manager products
  • Daily reporting to clients, including dissemination of unit prices and trade confirmation statements
  • Daily processing of client cash flows including the investment/ disinvestment of client funds with the relevant asset managers
  • Processing of EFT payments and transfers to internal bank accounts, asset managers and clients
  • Bank reconciliations on a daily basis
  • Unit reconciliations on a daily and monthly basis
  • Payment and processing of monthly management fees
  • Monthly client reporting
  • Where necessary, assisting with take-ons/ transitions of new clients
  • Where necessary, assisting with restructures/ transitions of existing clients
  • Performing daily controls and resolving all discrepancies

ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Preference will be given to candidates with a Bachelor of Business Science degree/ Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent tertiary qualification
  • 3-5 years investment administration experience in a similar role

CORE COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

  • Team player
  • Sound work ethic takes pride in work and in providing good service to clients
  • Proactivity – takes responsibility and accountability for assigned duties
  • High level of numeracy and accuracy
  • Excellent analytical, problem-solving skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Resilience
  • Ability to be self-managedVa;uation

Desired Skills:

  • Client Reporting
  • Valuations
  • Cash Flow
  • Unit Trusts
  • Investment Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investment Management

About The Employer:

Leading Asset Management business

