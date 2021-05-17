IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in cape town is currently looking for a IT Project Manager (JDE) to join them on a contract bais

Job Description

The JDE/Business Change environment is looking for a person with sound experience in delivering across systems within the Financial Domain. Good understanding of accounting principles and standards. Ability to work with an extensive stakeholder community – Business and Technical. The incumbent will work with multiple teams on a number of medium sized initiatives that will be Prioritized by a business steering committee. This will be managed as a continuous delivery [URL Removed] have experience in managing the budgets for all projects form the beginning to end, and have JDE exposure or experience.

Key Role & Responsibilities

Managing Project Scope by understanding project scope and product backlog.

Project Planning, including scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development.

Defining project and work stream, sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management.

Sound experience in delivering across systems with multiple integration work streams.

Essential Skills & Experience

Experienced in project implementations within the financial domain.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,

JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.

Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO

Qualifications and Experience

10 – 15 years’ experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution

Relevant Agile certification associated to the role.

Desired Skills:

SCRUM

Agile

JDE

Managing Project Budgets

Project management principles

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

