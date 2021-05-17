KEY ACCOUNTS MANAGER at Rhodes Food Group

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced
KEY ACCOUNTS MANAGER at our Fresh Foods Western Cape Division based in Groot Drakenstein, Paarl.
The successful candidate will report to the Commercial Manager, Fresh Foods Central Management, and the responsibilities will include the following:
Job Summary:
To retain profitability by developing, promoting and growing new business opportunities within the Fresh Foods Division.
JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Build and manage strong and trusting relationships with key customers
- Communicate, liaise and negotiate effectively internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business & sustainable relationships
- Provide input into sales budgets as required by organizational planning
- Analyse, report and identify unserved or underrepresented opportunities
- Develop and implement effective strategic plans and goals to achieve sales objectives and budgets
- Plan and implement sales promotional activities to assist with the achievement of sales objectives
- Conduct face-to-face customer interactions to ensure assigned sales and profitability goals are achieved
- Implement and drive key initiatives with team
- Have an in-depth product knowledge with regards to target consumer, values, pricing & positioning
- Monitoring competitor activities by obtaining information on competitors and market trends
- Providing accurate information on competitors to facilitate effective decision making
- Focussing on the successful and profitable sales of Strategic Products
Our ideal candidate must have:
- Diploma in Consumer Service / Science or Marketing or Finance / Accounting
- 2 – 5 years previous experience in managing major national accounts in the FMCG industry & extensive knowledge, understanding & insight of Food industry markets
- Computer Literate (MS Office) EXCEL/WORD/OUTLOOK/POWERPOINT/SYPRO
- Willing to travel
Key Competencies / Skills
- Service orientated & customer focused
- Strong relationship building skills
- Understanding consumer behaviour and industry trends
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Commercial & cross-functional awareness
- Persuasiveness & strong negotiating skills
- Integrity
- Be able to function well in a high-pressure environment.
Closing date: 28 May 2021
All information provided by candidates will be verified. Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Employment Equity
This position will be filled in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.
Desired Skills:
- Strong Business Relations
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical and Strategic Thinking
- Negotiation skills
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
LEADER IN CONVENIENCE MEAL SOLUTIONS
Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.
Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 13 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.
The Group also owns a dairy farm at Groot Drakenstein and pineapple plantations in Swaziland and its product range includes canned fruit, jam, vegetable and meat products, bottled salads, fruit juices and purees, fresh ready meals, pies, pastries, bakery and dairy products.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund