KEY ACCOUNTS MANAGER at Rhodes Food Group

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced

KEY ACCOUNTS MANAGER at our Fresh Foods Western Cape Division based in Groot Drakenstein, Paarl.

The successful candidate will report to the Commercial Manager, Fresh Foods Central Management, and the responsibilities will include the following:

Job Summary:

To retain profitability by developing, promoting and growing new business opportunities within the Fresh Foods Division.

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Build and manage strong and trusting relationships with key customers

Communicate, liaise and negotiate effectively internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business & sustainable relationships

Provide input into sales budgets as required by organizational planning

Analyse, report and identify unserved or underrepresented opportunities

Develop and implement effective strategic plans and goals to achieve sales objectives and budgets

Plan and implement sales promotional activities to assist with the achievement of sales objectives

Conduct face-to-face customer interactions to ensure assigned sales and profitability goals are achieved

Implement and drive key initiatives with team

Have an in-depth product knowledge with regards to target consumer, values, pricing & positioning

Monitoring competitor activities by obtaining information on competitors and market trends

Providing accurate information on competitors to facilitate effective decision making

Focussing on the successful and profitable sales of Strategic Products

Our ideal candidate must have:

Diploma in Consumer Service / Science or Marketing or Finance / Accounting

2 – 5 years previous experience in managing major national accounts in the FMCG industry & extensive knowledge, understanding & insight of Food industry markets

Computer Literate (MS Office) EXCEL/WORD/OUTLOOK/POWERPOINT/SYPRO

Willing to travel

Key Competencies / Skills

Service orientated & customer focused

Strong relationship building skills

Understanding consumer behaviour and industry trends

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Commercial & cross-functional awareness

Persuasiveness & strong negotiating skills

Integrity

Be able to function well in a high-pressure environment.

Closing date: 28 May 2021

All information provided by candidates will be verified. Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Employment Equity

This position will be filled in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.

Desired Skills:

Strong Business Relations

Excellent communication skills

Analytical and Strategic Thinking

Negotiation skills

Strong Interpersonal Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

LEADER IN CONVENIENCE MEAL SOLUTIONS

Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.

Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 13 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.

The Group also owns a dairy farm at Groot Drakenstein and pineapple plantations in Swaziland and its product range includes canned fruit, jam, vegetable and meat products, bottled salads, fruit juices and purees, fresh ready meals, pies, pastries, bakery and dairy products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

