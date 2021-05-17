Mid-Senior DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic global Data Specialist seeks a critical-thinking Mid- Senior DevOps Engineer whos passionate about creating innovative solutions inspired by data. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent, have experience completing technical audits and documenting risk, issues, assumptions and dependencies to be proactively managed, understand various SDLC such as Waterfall, Agile and XP and technologies including AWS, GCS, Azure, Docker, Jenkins, Gitlab CI, at least one scripting language such as Python, Bash, experience in orchestration tooling like Terraform, CloudFormation, Linus administration and knowledge of different architecture designs; enterprise, scaled web, big [URL Removed]

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills

Completing technical audits.

Documenting risks, issues, assumptions and dependencies to be proactively managed.

Experience and understanding of various SDLC, such as Waterfall, Agile, XP.

Cloud Infrastructure (AWS, GCS, Azure).

At least one scripting language, e.g., Python, Bash, etc.

Experience in Docker.

CI tools (Jenkins, Gitlab CI).

Experience in orchestration tooling like Terraform, CloudFormation.

Identifying trends.

Knowledge of different architecture designs; enterprise, scaled web, big data etc.

Linux administration experience.

Advantageous

Experience in configuration management tooling, e.g., Chef, Puppet, Ansible.

Experience in infrastructure design.

Understanding of security laws and regulations (GDPR, PCI).

Experience in monitoring tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinking and problem solving.

