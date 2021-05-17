PROCUREMENT MANAGER WITH IMPORTS AND BOND STORE EXPERIENCE

A National Manufacturing/Assembly plant that imports and assembles goods for the Hardware, DIY, and retail groups seeks a Senior Procurement Manager to maintain the flow of stock into the company with regards to imported/local products and raw chemicals. You will manage an Imports Clerk; Export Clerks; Costing Clerk
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage Buying department of local and imported products
- Maintain the flow of correspondence relating to imports and local buying
- Negotiate at all times the best price, service delivery, and T’s and C’s from suppliers and work out performance criteria for each
- Reviewing existing contracts with suppliers and vendors to ensure ongoing feasibility
- Performing risk assessments on potential contracts and agreements
- Do ordering on a bulk blanket order approximately 6x a year to Brett Martin
- Calculate lead times and forecast with the production department
- Work with national sales departments and branches on the planning of stock
- Continuous improvement of lead times and minimum stock levels of stock in the company
- Anticipate for unforeseen events and prepare backup plans
- Work with planner/scheduler to make sure that stock is of sufficient quantity
- Ensure stock is of the correct quality
- Continuously look for alternative products and suppliers as required by salespeople
- Adhoc buying
- Work with logistics for stock movements through the company
- Overseeing and managing the IT systems that track shipments, inventory, and the supply of goods
- Assist in continuous stock counts and accuracy of stock levels on ERP systems
- Approving purchase orders and organizing and confirming delivery of goods and services.
- Work with accountant/creditors clerk where needed on payments to Foreign Creditors
- Research if required on new products, check pricing online items
- Preparing procurement reports
- Assist all administrators and departments where needed with stock takes and controls – FYE stock Control
Skills and Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, logistics, or business administration.
- Proven experience managing supply chain operations.
- Knowledge of company ERP system
- Knowledge of import/export procedures
- In-depth knowledge of preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.
- Knowledge of long forecast imports
- Knowledge of Bond Store and 470 permit processes (470 new)
- Knowledge of Computer programs
- Knowledge of Stock Control
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).
- Management and leadership skills.
- Highly organized and detail-oriented.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Purchasing
- Forecasting
- bond store
- Procurement management
- Contract lifecycle management
- Supply Chain Management
- Imports
- Stock Control
- Analytical