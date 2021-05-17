PROCUREMENT MANAGER WITH IMPORTS AND BOND STORE EXPERIENCE

May 17, 2021

A National Manufacturing/Assembly plant that imports and assembles goods for the Hardware, DIY, and retail groups seeks a Senior Procurement Manager to maintain the flow of stock into the company with regards to imported/local products and raw chemicals. You will manage an Imports Clerk; Export Clerks; Costing Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage Buying department of local and imported products
  • Maintain the flow of correspondence relating to imports and local buying
  • Negotiate at all times the best price, service delivery, and T’s and C’s from suppliers and work out performance criteria for each
  • Reviewing existing contracts with suppliers and vendors to ensure ongoing feasibility
  • Performing risk assessments on potential contracts and agreements
  • Do ordering on a bulk blanket order approximately 6x a year to Brett Martin
  • Calculate lead times and forecast with the production department
  • Work with national sales departments and branches on the planning of stock
  • Continuous improvement of lead times and minimum stock levels of stock in the company
  • Anticipate for unforeseen events and prepare backup plans
  • Work with planner/scheduler to make sure that stock is of sufficient quantity
  • Ensure stock is of the correct quality
  • Continuously look for alternative products and suppliers as required by salespeople
  • Adhoc buying
  • Work with logistics for stock movements through the company
  • Overseeing and managing the IT systems that track shipments, inventory, and the supply of goods
  • Assist in continuous stock counts and accuracy of stock levels on ERP systems
  • Approving purchase orders and organizing and confirming delivery of goods and services.
  • Work with accountant/creditors clerk where needed on payments to Foreign Creditors
  • Research if required on new products, check pricing online items
  • Preparing procurement reports
  • Assist all administrators and departments where needed with stock takes and controls – FYE stock Control

Skills and Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, logistics, or business administration.
  • Proven experience managing supply chain operations.
  • Knowledge of company ERP system
  • Knowledge of import/export procedures
  • In-depth knowledge of preparing and reviewing contracts, invoicing, and negotiation terms.
  • Knowledge of long forecast imports
  • Knowledge of Bond Store and 470 permit processes (470 new)
  • Knowledge of Computer programs
  • Knowledge of Stock Control
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Access).
  • Management and leadership skills.
  • Highly organized and detail-oriented.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

