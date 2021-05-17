Procurement Officer at New Generation Management Consulting

We are urgently looking for Procurement Officer

CONTRACT POSITION!

The successful candidate will have a National Diploma in Procurement / Purchasing with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Procurement and 5 Years’ experience in Procurement & Planning Team Management.

Commitment to deliver experience in a High Volume Electronic Manufacturing Environment.

Candidates must have a proven track record of Focused customer driven with strong emphasis on Service Delivery and Customer Satisfaction.

Good Negotiation Skills very important.

Must have a strong background in both Engineering and Telecommunications.

Requirements:

Procurement experience 8 to 10 years +

SAP One

Engineering and Telecoms Background

Added Advantage:

CIPS / MCIPS / Tertiary qualification in SCM.

Skills and Competency:

Able to work in a pressurised environment.

Must be able to work in a Multicultural environment

Microsoft Office Suite – 5 years +

Communication with Internal and External customers – Daily updates

Communicating with written and verbal responses – Internal and external customers – Daily.

Manage Suppliers and requesting for quotes from single or multiple suppliers / Vendors where applicable.

Detailed costing analysis.

Must be bilingual – English and Afrikaans

Report:

Weekly and Monthly reports – Updates on projects.

Managing suppliers efficiently with orders and payment schedules. – A report on any shortfall encountered.

Detailed management of reports regarding supplier selection applicable to cost, Lead times and quality.

Additional:

Have background on Telecom products to build Cabinets, Towers, Greenfield sites, and components required for site build.

Repairs to sites, and parts required to bring site up to specifications.

Experience with Steel Products and purchasing Raw materials from current and New Suppliers.

Desired Skills:

Telecommunications

Towers

Purchasing

Procurement

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

Learn more/Apply for this position