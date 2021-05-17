Procurement Officer at New Generation Management Consulting

We are urgently looking for Procurement Officer
CONTRACT POSITION!
The successful candidate will have a National Diploma in Procurement / Purchasing with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Procurement and 5 Years’ experience in Procurement & Planning Team Management.
Commitment to deliver experience in a High Volume Electronic Manufacturing Environment.
Candidates must have a proven track record of Focused customer driven with strong emphasis on Service Delivery and Customer Satisfaction.
Good Negotiation Skills very important.
Must have a strong background in both Engineering and Telecommunications.
Requirements:
- Procurement experience 8 to 10 years +
- SAP One
- Engineering and Telecoms Background
- Added Advantage:
- CIPS / MCIPS / Tertiary qualification in SCM.
Skills and Competency:
- Able to work in a pressurised environment.
- Must be able to work in a Multicultural environment
- Microsoft Office Suite – 5 years +
- Communication with Internal and External customers – Daily updates
- Communicating with written and verbal responses – Internal and external customers – Daily.
- Manage Suppliers and requesting for quotes from single or multiple suppliers / Vendors where applicable.
- Detailed costing analysis.
- Must be bilingual – English and Afrikaans
Report:
- Weekly and Monthly reports – Updates on projects.
- Managing suppliers efficiently with orders and payment schedules. – A report on any shortfall encountered.
- Detailed management of reports regarding supplier selection applicable to cost, Lead times and quality.
Additional:
- Have background on Telecom products to build Cabinets, Towers, Greenfield sites, and components required for site build.
- Repairs to sites, and parts required to bring site up to specifications.
- Experience with Steel Products and purchasing Raw materials from current and New Suppliers.
Desired Skills:
- Telecommunications
- Towers
- Purchasing
- Procurement
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply