Procurement Officer at New Generation Management Consulting

May 17, 2021

We are urgently looking for Procurement Officer

CONTRACT POSITION!

The successful candidate will have a National Diploma in Procurement / Purchasing with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Procurement and 5 Years’ experience in Procurement & Planning Team Management.

Commitment to deliver experience in a High Volume Electronic Manufacturing Environment.
Candidates must have a proven track record of Focused customer driven with strong emphasis on Service Delivery and Customer Satisfaction.

Good Negotiation Skills very important.

Must have a strong background in both Engineering and Telecommunications.

Requirements:

  • Procurement experience 8 to 10 years +
  • SAP One
  • Engineering and Telecoms Background
  • Added Advantage:
  • CIPS / MCIPS / Tertiary qualification in SCM.

Skills and Competency:

  • Able to work in a pressurised environment.
  • Must be able to work in a Multicultural environment
  • Microsoft Office Suite – 5 years +
  • Communication with Internal and External customers – Daily updates
  • Communicating with written and verbal responses – Internal and external customers – Daily.
  • Manage Suppliers and requesting for quotes from single or multiple suppliers / Vendors where applicable.
  • Detailed costing analysis.
  • Must be bilingual – English and Afrikaans

Report:

  • Weekly and Monthly reports – Updates on projects.
  • Managing suppliers efficiently with orders and payment schedules. – A report on any shortfall encountered.
  • Detailed management of reports regarding supplier selection applicable to cost, Lead times and quality.

Additional:

  • Have background on Telecom products to build Cabinets, Towers, Greenfield sites, and components required for site build.
  • Repairs to sites, and parts required to bring site up to specifications.
  • Experience with Steel Products and purchasing Raw materials from current and New Suppliers.

Desired Skills:

  • Telecommunications
  • Towers
  • Purchasing
  • Procurement

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

