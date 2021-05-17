Product Owner

- To create internal and external product vision and lead product management from scratch.
- Develop positioning strategy while working with stakeholders and teams throughout the process Is responsible for setting, prioritizing, and evaluating the work generated by a Scrum team in order to ensure impeccable features and functionality of the product.
- Serve the end-user, customer or stakeholders of the product and act as a bridge between customer and scrum team. Agile Concepts; Agile Estimation and Prioritisation; Agile Planning; Awareness of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC); business consulting and facilitation skills; Project Management; Strategy and Strategic Planning (Proficient); Understanding politics and the impact thereof
Desired Skills:
- agile concepts
- agile estimation
- SDLC
- Strategic Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
BANK