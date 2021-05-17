Product Owner

May 17, 2021

  • To create internal and external product vision and lead product management from scratch.
  • Develop positioning strategy while working with stakeholders and teams throughout the process Is responsible for setting, prioritizing, and evaluating the work generated by a Scrum team in order to ensure impeccable features and functionality of the product.
  • Serve the end-user, customer or stakeholders of the product and act as a bridge between customer and scrum team. Agile Concepts; Agile Estimation and Prioritisation; Agile Planning; Awareness of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC); business consulting and facilitation skills; Project Management; Strategy and Strategic Planning (Proficient); Understanding politics and the impact thereof

Desired Skills:

  • agile concepts
  • agile estimation
  • SDLC
  • Strategic Planning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Business Owner / Entrepreneur

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

BANK

