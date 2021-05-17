Project Coordinator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Co-Ordinator to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
- Project Co-Ordinator is required to support the Digital Environment
Tasks
- Assists the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion
- Monitors progress of the development projects within their area of responsibility and assists the Project Managers’ with the documentation when necessary
- 50% allocation to each of the Sales Portal and improved Self-service projects
- Supporting the Project Manager across the Project Lifecycle
- Engaging with stakeholders in Digital
Qualifications and experience
- Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Co-Ordinator
- Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements
- Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)
- Project Coordinator with 6-10 years’ experience working in Financial Services (prefer Insurance)
- Project Coordinator experience and qualifications
- Scrum Master and/or Junior PM Experience and skills, and advantage
- Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
- Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework (advantageous)
- Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, strong financial/budgeting skills
Competencies
- Tool knowledge and experience
- Jira
- Confluence
- PPO (2 years or more experience using these tools)
- SharePoint
- Excel skills
- MS Projects
- Stakeholder management
- Attention to detail
- Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Support Project Management
- Microsoft Project
- Project Controlling
- Project Coordination
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric