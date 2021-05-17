Project Coordinator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Coordinator to join them on a contract basis
Duties
Assists the PMC team with administration duties, with focus on recruitment and management of contractors
Provide support for the PMC and BCM for Corporate Functions and Group solutions team located in the same physical office space
Engage with stakeholders in HR, BITS and Sanlam
Assist the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion
Monitor progress of the development projects with their area of responsibility and assist the Project manager with the documentation when necessary
Academic Requirements
Essential
- Project Management related qualification
- Administration experience
Desired
- Project Administration qualification
- Project Management qualification
- MS Project
- MS Office Suite
Skill Requirements
Essential
- Proven track record of working in a project environment as a project coordinator
- Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)
- Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements
Desired
- Stakeholder management
- Portfolio and Project administration
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- scrum
- project administrator
- Microsoft Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric