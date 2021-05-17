Project Coordinator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Coordinator to join them on a contract basis

Duties

Assists the PMC team with administration duties, with focus on recruitment and management of contractors

Provide support for the PMC and BCM for Corporate Functions and Group solutions team located in the same physical office space

Engage with stakeholders in HR, BITS and Sanlam

Assist the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion

Monitor progress of the development projects with their area of responsibility and assist the Project manager with the documentation when necessary

Academic Requirements

Essential

Project Management related qualification

Administration experience

Desired

Project Administration qualification

Project Management qualification

MS Project

MS Office Suite

Skill Requirements

Essential

Proven track record of working in a project environment as a project coordinator

Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)

Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements

Desired

Stakeholder management

Portfolio and Project administration

