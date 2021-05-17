Projects Coordinator

Leading organisation in the mining industry requires a Senior Project Coordinator with a minimum of 5 years, end to end mining projects experience

Tertiary qualification essential plus cross category strategic initiatives required

Mining or related industry experience

Reports progress of projects on a monthly basis

Responsible for coordinating the different groups involved in the project

Responsible for overseeing a project associated with varying disciplines associated with the project ie information technology,engineers, planners or any other discipline making up of multi-disciplinary teams

Ensure project is delivered within the budgeted time

Comparisons vs targets

Ensuring sourcing targets are achieved and delivered on time

Analysis on planned vs actual performance

Support to cross regional project controllers in different time zones

Management of project information

Maintain auditable standards as well as document management

Desired Skills:

Project coordination in the mining industry or similar industry

end to end project coordination

Planning Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Metal Ores Mining

5 to 10 years Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Large company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Large company benefits

