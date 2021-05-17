Projects Coordinator

Leading organisation in the mining industry requires a Senior Project Coordinator with a minimum of 5 years, end to end mining projects experience
Tertiary qualification essential plus cross category strategic initiatives required
Mining or related industry experience
Reports progress of projects on a monthly basis
Responsible for coordinating the different groups involved in the project
Responsible for overseeing a project associated with varying disciplines associated with the project ie information technology,engineers, planners or any other discipline making up of multi-disciplinary teams
Ensure project is delivered within the budgeted time
Comparisons vs targets
Ensuring sourcing targets are achieved and delivered on time
Analysis on planned vs actual performance
Support to cross regional project controllers in different time zones
Management of project information
Maintain auditable standards as well as document management
Desired Skills:
- Project coordination in the mining industry or similar industry
- end to end project coordination
- Planning Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Metal Ores Mining
- 5 to 10 years Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Large company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Large company benefits