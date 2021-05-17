Researcher: PrEP Project (RHI)

A Researcher: PrEP Project vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To design and implement research projects and program evaluations, conduct analysis of data and publish scientific articles
Location
- 08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown
Key performance areas
- Write grant proposals
- Conduct a literature review to determine what research has been done and what gaps in knowledge are developed research and program evaluation protocols
- Conduct program evaluations
- Obtain approval from relevant ethics and other regulatory bodies
- Develop research and program evaluation tools
- Write, review and/or approve SOPs
- Train the project team and other relevant staff
- Supervise fieldwork (data collection, interviews, etc.) and where necessary conduct data collection and ensure quality data management
- Monitor progress of research projects
- Write ongoing progress reports as per project reporting requirements
- Conduct data analysis according to agreed data analysis plan and write up results report
- Conduct quantitative data analysis
- Write or contribute to peer-reviewed publications (2 per year)
- Stay abreast with relevant research findings
- Collaborate with other investigators on related studies and evaluations
- Write or contribute to conference presentations
- Disseminate research findings internally and externally including presentations at research days and conferences
- Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the
organization
- Contribute towards the development of knowledge within the team by identifying relevant training needs and
topics
- Develop relevant training material and presentations
Required minimum education and training
- Masters degree in an appropriate discipline with specialization in quantitative research
- Proficiency in Microsoft office
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Demonstrated publication record
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Proven technical expertise in the chosen discipline
- Demonstrated experience in implementing research projects
- Demonstrated experience with data analysis software
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Assertive, confident and adaptable
- Proficiency in statistical analysis software i.e. STATA or related packages
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 3 to 5 years of research experience in public health or related field
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 25 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund