An opportunity for a Restaurant General Manager to be based in Durban – Umhlanga
PERMANENT POSITION
To start ASAP
Responsibilities :
- Ensure daily store operational requirements are met
- Ensure smooth running of front of house and back of house
- Supervision of staff
- Ensure store hygiene, maintenance, health and safety requirements are met
- Beverage cost, food costs and stock control are within specified range
- Be on duty for busy shifts, weekends and all functions.
- Ensure effective communication between staff as well as management
- Ensure reports are issued timeously
Requirements :
- 3-5 years in a similar role
- Experience in dealing with high volume, in a similar environment would be preferable
- Strong Leadership ability
- Ability to delegate and manage down effectively
- Intermediate Microsoft Excel and Word skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- High attention to detail and process driven
- Ability to interpret statistical information
- Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with all levels of management, external customers and third-party service providers
- Self-motivated and deadline oriented
- Ability to multi-task
- Discretion and integrity
- Problem analysis and problem-solving skills
- Stress tolerance
- Decision-making
- This person will be for employment in a position of trust and honesty and entails the handling of cash or finances