Restaurant General Manager

May 17, 2021

An opportunity for a Restaurant General Manager to be based in Durban – Umhlanga
PERMANENT POSITION
To start ASAP

Responsibilities :

  • Ensure daily store operational requirements are met
  • Ensure smooth running of front of house and back of house
  • Supervision of staff
  • Ensure store hygiene, maintenance, health and safety requirements are met
  • Beverage cost, food costs and stock control are within specified range
  • Be on duty for busy shifts, weekends and all functions.
  • Ensure effective communication between staff as well as management
  • Ensure reports are issued timeously

Requirements :

  • 3-5 years in a similar role
  • Experience in dealing with high volume, in a similar environment would be preferable
  • Strong Leadership ability
  • Ability to delegate and manage down effectively
  • Intermediate Microsoft Excel and Word skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • High attention to detail and process driven
  • Ability to interpret statistical information
  • Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with all levels of management, external customers and third-party service providers
  • Self-motivated and deadline oriented
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Discretion and integrity
  • Problem analysis and problem-solving skills
  • Stress tolerance
  • Decision-making
  • This person will be for employment in a position of trust and honesty and entails the handling of cash or finances

Learn more/Apply for this position