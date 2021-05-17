Restaurant General Manager

An opportunity for a Restaurant General Manager to be based in Durban – Umhlanga

PERMANENT POSITION

To start ASAP

Responsibilities :

Ensure daily store operational requirements are met

Ensure smooth running of front of house and back of house

Supervision of staff

Ensure store hygiene, maintenance, health and safety requirements are met

Beverage cost, food costs and stock control are within specified range

Be on duty for busy shifts, weekends and all functions.

Ensure effective communication between staff as well as management

Ensure reports are issued timeously

Requirements :

3-5 years in a similar role

Experience in dealing with high volume, in a similar environment would be preferable

Strong Leadership ability

Ability to delegate and manage down effectively

Intermediate Microsoft Excel and Word skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

High attention to detail and process driven

Ability to interpret statistical information

Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with all levels of management, external customers and third-party service providers

Self-motivated and deadline oriented

Ability to multi-task

Discretion and integrity

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

Stress tolerance

Decision-making

This person will be for employment in a position of trust and honesty and entails the handling of cash or finances

