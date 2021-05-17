Reward and Mobility Manager at TalentCRU

Job DescriptionSpecific Work Experience, Knowledge and Skills required to fulfil the role
- At least 6 to 8 years Compensation and Benefits related experience at least 3 years at management level
- at least 2 years’ experience in the application of Hay or Paterson job evaluation methodology
- at least 2 years’ knowledge and experience in dealing with expatriation contracts will be a distinct advantage
- Ability to work independently
- Strong numeric and analytical skills to understand and apply research statistics
- Organizational skills to manage records, data and to meet deadlines
- Advanced computer literacy (MS Office suite, particularly Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other web-based applications)
- Excellent communication and influencing skills.
- Ability to work in a complex, fast pace, challenging and confidential environment
Key Accountabilities
- People Management
- Group Reward Alignment
- Annual Reward Processes
- Job Evaluation
- International Mobility
- Benefit & Wellness Management
- Business Consulting
- Reward Research & Development
- Other:
- Provide support in the provision of fleet management solutions across the SSA Cluster
- Manage the People Group system, its inherent campaigns and ensure data accuracy
- Oversee the implementation of 3rd party employment in SSA
- Conduct the data submission of annual insurance renewals
Major Challenges: (Creativities and Vulnerabilities)
- Keeping up to date with changing legislation with SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)
- Ensuring Compliance with latest legislation in the SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)
- Ensuring Confidentiality
- Establishing and embedding policy to govern compensation and benefits in SSA region
- Having to influence senior management across the region with regard to compensation and benefits policy and compliance
- Managing the volatility of macro-economic factors impeding on employee earning potential
Environment
- SSA Cluster comprising of 12 countries (and growing) and 7 activities/businesses [Abrasives, Ceilings Specialties, Glass, Pipe, Regional Construction Products, SSC Holdings & Others]
- Timeline driven
- Compliance to legislation in SSA countries
- Diversity of the SSA territory
QualificationsRelevant Bachelor’s Degree
Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) certificate would be an advantage
About The Employer:
Leading multi national company that designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions across the globe.