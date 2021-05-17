Sales Consultant at Barloworld Equipment

The core purpose of the role is to grow company revenue and market share through acquiring new business as well as identify new markets, product development and opportunities. The incumbent will be required to build relationships and be the first contact between the company and potential customers.

Key deliverables and outputs:

Sourcing new business through industry and market knowledge and research.

Cold Call and establish appointments with Potential Customers.

Compile and complete a needs evaluation and address the Customers’ needs as per Freight Forwarding means and Standards.

Present proposed solutions to our Customers.

Process and Manage the Customer introduction to Barloworld.

Work accordingly to the sales and buyer cycle.

Record and report all sales activities.

Monitor and track performance with regard to Financial Target.

Monitor and manage Call ratios that need to be achieved.

Internal customers:

Functional support teams; Employees, All business units.

External stakeholders:

Suppliers, clients, customers.

Overview: Essential individual competencies to be successful in the job:

Qualifications:

Essential:

Bachelor’s Degree.

Management Advancement Program / Post Graduate Qualification.

Advantageous:

Honours’ Degree.

Finance for Non- Financial Managers.

Supply Chain Management Courses.

Experience:

Essential:

5 -7 years in a Freight Sales position.

Engaging at senior management level.

Advantageous:

Previous freight forwarding operational experience.

Good understanding of Supply Chain Management principles.

Knowledge:

Essential:

Freight forwarding industry.

Sales.

Advantageous:

Core freight or Compu clear.

Supply Chain Management Courses.

Skills:

Essential:

Highly self- motivated and target driven.

Highly developed persuasive and influencing skills.

Strong ability to reason with written information.

Strong listening skills.

Highly developed interpersonal skills to network and build relationships, including sensitivity to diversity, discretionary skills to negotiate and conflict resolution skills.

Ability to interpret numerical information.

Critical thinking skills to analyze and identify requirements, develop integrated solutions and solve people problems.

Ability to effectively chart information visually and multi task.

Computer, technology and systems.

Personal Attributes:

Essential:

Focus on analyzing and solving problems.

Preference for planning and organizing.

Concern for communicating clearly.

Orientation towards growing and nurturing relationships.

Focus on initiating action.

Maintaining energy levels.

Customer centricity and focus.

Advantageous:

Appreciation for challenging others with respect.

Focus on getting things done.

Focus on convincing and persuading.

Remain resilient with stress and pressure.

Enthusiasm for learning, sharing and growing.

Concerned about aligning with best practices.

Preference for team-working.

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain Solutions

Freight Sales

Freight forwarding industry

Core freight

Compu clear

Supply Chain Management principles

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position