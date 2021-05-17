Sales Rap at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct is currently looking for ambitious individuals to join our expanding field sales teams.

We are looking for outgoing individuals with great communication skills and energy! If you are great with people and comfortable as part of a large team, we would love to hear from you.

THE IDEAL APPLICANT IS:

– Professional and motivated

– Target driven and team focused

– Excellent customer skills

– A great work ethic and a ‘can do attitude’

For successful applicants we offer:

-Excellent progression opportunities

-A fast paced and fun work environment

-Travel and networking opportunities

-Sales coaching and product training

Requirements:

– a Matric certificate (or equivalent)

– SA ID

Candidates of all ages are welcome to apply, as long as you are energetic, with a willingness to travel and to engage with new people on a daily base

North West:

Rustenburg: [Phone Number Removed]; OR [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Communicator

About The Employer:

Gri-Direct Rustenburg

