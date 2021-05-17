Senior Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you are passionate about emerging technologies & the potential of data, then a fast-paced global Data Specialist wants your expertise to be their next Senior Data Engineer. You will be working closely with international Engineering and Data Science teams to deliver on the release road map while ensuring all team outputs follow coding best practice. Taking a consultative approach, you will be expected to anticipate stakeholder needs and ensure delivery of high-quality production-ready Data Science code for use within the companys platform. You will require a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent field, proven commercial experience as a Software Developer – working on the development of back-end solutions with AWS, especially on data-driven systems, expert level Core Java, ETL across large data sets, experience running Data Science models in a distributed processing architecture, knowledge of AWS infrastructure, Agile methodologies, Git and understand how to process large amounts of data considering memory usage across the [URL Removed] with Data Science to improve the companys platform to better incorporate complex Data Science models.

Responsible for working with Engineering to improve Data Science build efficiency while maintaining high quality of output.

Provide technical leadership to other Data Engineers.

Work with other Data Engineers to expand the teams knowledge.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience/Skills

Proven commercial experience as a Software Developer – working on the development of back-end solutions with AWS, especially on data-driven systems.

Expert knowledge of Core Java.

Running Data Science models in a distributed processing architecture.

ETL across large data sets.

Understand how to process large amounts of data considering memory usage across the JVM.

Knowledge of AWS infrastructure.

Agile methodologies.

Experience in GIT.

Mentoring Junior Developers.

Advantageous

Spark or Hadoop.

Experience with IDEs such as IntelliJ, Eclipse or similar.

Scala.

Python.

Experience with Databricks platform.

Experience with data annotation and labelling work for supervised Machine Learning.

Understands how to build robust social media data queries using appropriate and efficient syntax.

Strong SQL skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

An organised problem solver, able to prioritise efficiently and comfortable processing large amounts of information.

Excellent listening and communication skills (written and verbal), including the ability to express thinking coherently.

Strong proficiency in the English language.

Professional attitude and commercially aware. Able to use their own initiative and apply critical thinking to business challenges.

Strong team-working and interpersonal skills, including ability to respond to stakeholder requests in a timely, professional and considerate manner.

A passion for developing new solutions and challenging the status quo.

