Senior Frontend Developer at TEGSOFT AFRICA

Tegsoft

We are a consolidated reality in the Customer Engagement market where we provide SaaS, Cloud, and on-Premise multichannel communication solutions that allow Enterprises to connect with their customers. We currently serve more than 750 customers and operate in 15 Countries. We are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to support our rapid expansion in the SaaS/Cloud market

Job Title

Senior Frontend Developer

Full Time, Remote Job

Qualifications

Excellent command of both written and spoken English

Deep knowledge of JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Nodejs and willing to work in mission-critical application development

Hands-on experience with building front-end APIs and SDKs using JavaScript

Experience in javascript testing frameworks

Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features

Proficiency with modern development tools, like Babel, Webpack, and Git

Competence in at least one of the Javascript Frameworks like [URL Removed] React, EmberJS, Angular(Vue.js is preferred)

Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router

Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM

Analytical thinking; able to prioritize work and multi-task in a fast-paced setting, willing to take on new projects, and be flexible

Excellent knowledge of Atlassian tools like Trello, Jira, bitbucket

The candidate should be able to perform analysis, finalize issues

Advanced understanding Experience with software engineering, customer experience, and design architecture

Excellent design skills; conceptualize complex data flows/transformations

Strong communication skills; ability to communicate effectively with others; demonstrated collaborative skills

Professional work experience in software development

Self- motivated

Creative and with strong attention to detail

The candidate will understand the requirements of an international customer or a partner, create answers for publishing as FAQ, create documents for knowledge base in English

Possess the skill to creatively solve problems and propose solutions with minimal direction

Additional certification is a plus

Responsibilities for the senior frontend developer

Execute full software development life cycle (SDLC)

Develop flowcharts, layouts, and documentation to identify requirements and solutions

Write well-designed, testable code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility

Integrate software components into a fully functional software system

Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

Comply with project plans and industry standards

Ensure software is updated with the latest features

Industry

Telecommunications Computer Software

Employment Type

Full-time – Remote Job

Desired Skills:

Front-end

CSS3

Responsive design

Javascript

Vue

Webpack

JavaScript React

Development Frontend

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Tegsoft

