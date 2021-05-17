Senior Frontend Developer at TEGSOFT AFRICA

Tegsoft
We are a consolidated reality in the Customer Engagement market where we provide SaaS, Cloud, and on-Premise multichannel communication solutions that allow Enterprises to connect with their customers. We currently serve more than 750 customers and operate in 15 Countries. We are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to support our rapid expansion in the SaaS/Cloud market
Job Title
Senior Frontend Developer
Full Time, Remote Job
Qualifications
- Excellent command of both written and spoken English
- Deep knowledge of JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Nodejs and willing to work in mission-critical application development
- Hands-on experience with building front-end APIs and SDKs using JavaScript
- Experience in javascript testing frameworks
- Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features
- Proficiency with modern development tools, like Babel, Webpack, and Git
- Competence in at least one of the Javascript Frameworks like [URL Removed] React, EmberJS, Angular(Vue.js is preferred)
- Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router
- Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM
- Analytical thinking; able to prioritize work and multi-task in a fast-paced setting, willing to take on new projects, and be flexible
- Excellent knowledge of Atlassian tools like Trello, Jira, bitbucket
- The candidate should be able to perform analysis, finalize issues
- Advanced understanding Experience with software engineering, customer experience, and design architecture
- Excellent design skills; conceptualize complex data flows/transformations
- Strong communication skills; ability to communicate effectively with others; demonstrated collaborative skills
- Professional work experience in software development
- Self- motivated
- Creative and with strong attention to detail
- The candidate will understand the requirements of an international customer or a partner, create answers for publishing as FAQ, create documents for knowledge base in English
- Possess the skill to creatively solve problems and propose solutions with minimal direction
- Additional certification is a plus
Responsibilities for the senior frontend developer
- Execute full software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Develop flowcharts, layouts, and documentation to identify requirements and solutions
- Write well-designed, testable code
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
- Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
- Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
- Document and maintain software functionality
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
- Comply with project plans and industry standards
- Ensure software is updated with the latest features
Industry
- Telecommunications Computer Software
Employment Type
Full-time – Remote Job
Desired Skills:
- Front-end
- CSS3
- Responsive design
- Javascript
- Vue
- Webpack
- JavaScript React
- Development Frontend
- Front-end Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Tegsoft
