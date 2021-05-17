Senior Frontend Developer at TEGSOFT AFRICA

May 17, 2021

Tegsoft

We are a consolidated reality in the Customer Engagement market where we provide SaaS, Cloud, and on-Premise multichannel communication solutions that allow Enterprises to connect with their customers. We currently serve more than 750 customers and operate in 15 Countries. We are looking for a Senior Frontend Developer to support our rapid expansion in the SaaS/Cloud market

Job Title
Senior Frontend Developer
Full Time, Remote Job

Qualifications

  • Excellent command of both written and spoken English
  • Deep knowledge of JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Nodejs and willing to work in mission-critical application development
  • Hands-on experience with building front-end APIs and SDKs using JavaScript
  • Experience in javascript testing frameworks
  • Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features
  • Proficiency with modern development tools, like Babel, Webpack, and Git
  • Competence in at least one of the Javascript Frameworks like [URL Removed] React, EmberJS, Angular(Vue.js is preferred)
  • Familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Vuex, Vue Router
  • Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM
  • Analytical thinking; able to prioritize work and multi-task in a fast-paced setting, willing to take on new projects, and be flexible
  • Excellent knowledge of Atlassian tools like Trello, Jira, bitbucket
  • The candidate should be able to perform analysis, finalize issues
  • Advanced understanding Experience with software engineering, customer experience, and design architecture
  • Excellent design skills; conceptualize complex data flows/transformations
  • Strong communication skills; ability to communicate effectively with others; demonstrated collaborative skills
  • Professional work experience in software development
  • Self- motivated
  • Creative and with strong attention to detail
  • The candidate will understand the requirements of an international customer or a partner, create answers for publishing as FAQ, create documents for knowledge base in English
  • Possess the skill to creatively solve problems and propose solutions with minimal direction
  • Additional certification is a plus

Responsibilities for the senior frontend developer

  • Execute full software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Develop flowcharts, layouts, and documentation to identify requirements and solutions
  • Write well-designed, testable code
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
  • Integrate software components into a fully functional software system
  • Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
  • Document and maintain software functionality
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
  • Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback
  • Comply with project plans and industry standards
  • Ensure software is updated with the latest features

Industry

  • Telecommunications Computer Software

Employment Type
Full-time – Remote Job

Desired Skills:

  • Front-end
  • CSS3
  • Responsive design
  • Javascript
  • Vue
  • Webpack
  • JavaScript React
  • Development Frontend
  • Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Tegsoft

