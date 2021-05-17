Senior Full Stack .Net Core Developer with Angular 10 – Woodmead – R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Well established company that provides outsourcing and technology services to the retail investment market currently is looking for a Senior Full Stack .Net Core Developer who has Front-end development with a modern Angular framework (Angular10) as well as an appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance

Tech stack includes:

.Net Core

C#

ASP.Net MVC3 +

Angular 10

AngularJS

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio

Jenkins

Node.js

Reference Number for this position is RS52995 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

