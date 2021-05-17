Senior Nursing Service Manager

The Senior Nursing Services Manager implements and oversees all clinical and nursing processes and care of the healthcare facility with the assistance of RN Shift Leaders who manage the shifts. Further to that, the Senior Nursing Services Manager liaises with the Multidisciplinary Team , medical professionals and families of residents.

Requirements

Qualifications – Relevant nursing qualification as Registered Nurse, SANC registered

Experience – 5 -10 years of experience in nursing, experience in geriatrics advantageous, experience in a similar leadership position, recent hospital experience

Skills and Knowledge – Strong interpersonal skills, professional communication, managerial skills, making sound decisions, computer literate, fluent in English. Dementia care, frail care, sub acute, palliative care, rehab, strokes

Ability to work under pressure and lead a team, professional, focused, compassion for the elderly, be able to converse with people on different levels – staff, families, MDT and other professionals coming into the facility, ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Staffing and Staff Management

Report to Senior Management daily via electronic platform

Manage Shift Leaders directly and all other staff indirectly

Review job descriptions with HR when needed

Drive performance appraisals once a year with all staff in the facility

Do interviews for all staff replacements at the facility and recommend best candidates

Ensure full staffing on each shift with specific emphasis on the proper deployment of all staff members.

Approve all staff rosters

Manage induction / orientation/evaluation process and welcoming of all new staff

Approve leave requests

Approve shift change requests

Oversee and monitor agency and privately employed care and nursing staff ensure all procedure are followed take action when needed

Liaise with HR regarding disciplinary matters and issue warnings when needed

Attend CCMA with HR when needed

Continuous liaising with HR on any employee relations matters

Have regular (weekly) staff meetings to discuss issues at hand and allow for feedback from all.

