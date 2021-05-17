Senior Specialist: Shareholder Investment Portfolio at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

Provide specialist advice and support in the implementation/development of operational planning and associated service deliveryprocesses, methods and techniques.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Additional Minimum Qualifications

Computer Science / Actuarial Science

Outputs

Programming and automation experience

Experience in quantitative analysis and the interrogation of data (Investments)

Excel skills essential, VBA knowledge, other programming languages are essential (R, Python, C++).

Prior experience of systems like Bloomberg, Reuters, Risk and Performance Analysis systems would be an advantage

Good knowledge & understanding of assets and liabilities (Life Insurer)

Process

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Continuously improve management information processes, earnings reporting and attribution processes, working with relevant investment and finance experts.

Primary interface with Group Risk to ensure the portfolio remains within limits, and that all instruments held and transactions performed are within approved mandates.

Optimise the Shareholder Investment Portfolio within the Group’s Risk appetite, including capital coverage and IFRS earnings at risk dimensions, Regulatory and Liquidity requirements.

Setting the strategic asset allocation and TAA limits of the SIP Long Term Investment Portfolio, in line with overall risk appetite, and in line with SIP’s overall objective.

Understanding overall SIP performance drivers and providing oversight to ensure portfolio performs in line with mandate and propose improvements.

Regularly report on the performance of the Shareholder Investment Portfolio(SIP) to the various stakeholders, including LibFin Exco, LibFin Risk Forum, management committees and Liberty board.

Automate reporting processes for efficiency and improved accuracy.

Analyse process shortcomings and recommend improvements.

Customer

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Responsibile for drafting the commercials of mandates, tracking adherence to mandates, driving the budgeting process, and carrying out due diligences where required.

Work with Structuring and Credit Alternatives to improve overall balance sheet efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Competencies

Liberty Values

Technical Competencies

Financial Acumen (Intermediate)

Reconciling Financial Records (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Use of Build Automation (Intermediate)

Communication skills (Fundamental) (Intermediate)

Written Communication (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Analytical Thinking (Intermediate)

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)

Adaptability (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

