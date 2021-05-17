Social Worker Regional Manager at SAVF Gauteng

STANDPLAAS / STAND: SAVF GAUTENG – PROVINSIE / PROVINCE KRUGERSDORP/CARLETONVILLE/FOCHVILLE AREA

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– Geregistreerde Maatskaplike Werker / Registered Social Worker

– Na-graadse kwalifikasie sal as aanbeveling dien / Post graduate qualifications will serve as recommendation

– Vyf (5) jaar ondervinding in die welsynsbedryf waarvan 2 jaar met ‘n NPO / Five (5) year experience in the welfare sector of which 2 years with an NPO

– Drie (3) jaar ervaring as supervisor / Three (3) years’ experience as a supervisor

– Skryf en praat Engels en Afrikaans, en ‘n Afrikataal sal as aanbeveling dien / Write and speak English and understand Afrikaans, and an African language will serve as recommendation

– Geldige 08 Kode bestuurslisensie / Valid code 08 driver’s license

– Kennis van statutre dienste / Knowledge of statutory work

– Bewese finansile bestuurskennis en vaardifheid in Excel / Proven financial management knowledge and proficient in Excel

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

– Bestuurspos met beplanning, organisering, leiding en kontrole take / Management position with planning, organising, leadership and control duties

– Supervisie aan Maatskaplike werkers / Supervision to Social workers

– Bestuur van bestuurders: Bejaarde sorg en Dagsorg fasiliteite / Managing of managers: Aged care and Day care facilities

– Werwing en opleiding van vrywilligers en diensbesture / Recruitment and training of volunteers and service managements

– Organiserende ondersteuning in die transformasie proses / Organizational support in the transformation process

SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales

DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: 01 Julie / July 2021

SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 25 Mei / May 2021

Desired Skills:

Strong communication skills

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Organisation and facilitation skills

Resilience under pressure

Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

South African Council for Social Service Professions

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

– SUPPORT US!

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Ruim verlof / Adequate leave

Ruim siekteverlof / Adequate sick leave

Diensbonus / Service bonus

Pensioen – Voorsorgfonds / Pension or Provident fund

